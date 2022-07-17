Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate first wedding anniversary with a kiss, he says 'only want you for agle 7 janam'

Actor Disha Parmar and her singer husband Rahul Vaidya is celebrating their one year together with the most adorable pictures. The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on July 16 by sharing romantic moments with fans on social media. They shared a kiss and some goofy moments while travelling around London, United Kingdom. The singer also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, adding that he only wants her 'for agle 7 Janam [for the next 7 lifetimes]'. Scroll ahead to check out the post.

On Saturday, Rahul took to his Instagram page to mark his first wedding anniversary with Disha Parmar. The singer posted selfies with his wife, featuring the two smiling at the camera, sharing a kiss and Disha playfully biting his cheek. Rahul shared the pictures and wrote, "Happy 1st anniversary my love...1 year has passed by and so fast...I am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliché it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday...I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together." (Also Read: Disha Parmar in black anarkali is a beauty to be admired, Nakuul Mehta showers her with praise: See new pic)

After Rahul dropped the photos on his timeline, many stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Awww...sooo Cute...Happy anniversary guys." Mouni Roy commented, "Congratulations." Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "Happy anniversary guys."

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha are currently holidaying together in the United Kingdom. They have been sharing moments from their vacation, serving us with holiday goals. Apart from London, the couple even went to Scotland during their time in the United Kingdom. A recent set of pictures showed Disha and Rahul in Inverness, captioned, "#PhotoDump from Day 1." Check it out below.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16 last year. The couple exchanged their vows in a star-studded wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai. Rahul had proposed to Disha on national television. The ​singer proposed to Disha on her 26th birthday last year on Bigg Boss 14. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, the actor went inside the house and accepted the proposal.