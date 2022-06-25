Disha Parmar brings her bling on in sheer saree and sleeveless blouse, it is a must-have for weddings: Watch video

Wedding season may still be far away, but updating your collection never hurt anyone. And if you are looking for some fashion inspiration, then television hottie Disha Parmar, who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya, is here to dish out some serious style goals for you. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself decked up in stunning traditional wear for attending an event. She draped herself in a wine red-coloured sheer sequinned saree and sleeveless blouse. Scroll ahead to check out Disha's post and find details about her look.

On Friday, Disha dropped a clip of herself dressed in beauteous six yards and captioned it, "Bringing My Bling On." Sequinned sarees have been the It-look for a while, with many Bollywood stars embracing this fashion statement for attending weddings and red carpet events. So, don't forget to pick a few styling tips from the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star. See the video below. (Also Read: Disha Parmar in black anarkali is a beauty to be admired, Nakuul Mehta showers her with praise: See new pic)

Coming to the design details, Disha's saree is made from a sheer fabric and features intricate sequin embellishments in a criss-cross pattern all over the drape. She wore it around her body in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly. Lastly, a halter neck strapless silk satin blouse in matching wine-red shade with a plunging V neckline and cropped hem rounded off the ethnic attire.

Disha glammed up the six yards with dainty jewellery and minimal makeup picks. For the accessories, Disha opted for a choker necklace adorned with white and emerald green stones, statement rings and chain-link earrings adorned with an emerald.

In the end, Disha picked subtle pink-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring for the glam picks. Side parted open tresses styled in well-defined curls completed the hairdo.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar is married to Rahul Vaidya. The couple tied the knot last year in a star-studded wedding that took place in Mumbai.