Raising successful kids: 5 most important qualities to nurture in young children

When it comes to figuring out the personality traits in kids, every parent has a front-row seat to the ongoing nature and nurture child development debate. Many agree that parenting today differs from the older generation and is evolving daily. In today’s society, with both parents working, most children are cared for by their caregivers or left at the childcare. But who should parents depend excessively on guiding and nurturing their children? Today, many daycare centres and schools are well equipped with the knowledge to educate a child with such nurturing moral values, independence skills and emotions. (Also read: Parenting tips: Here's how parents can shape their kid's personality )

When children reach the school-going age, they spend 2-3 hours a day, where the kids adapt holistic learning in a significant format. Kids who learn the value of these characteristics and cultivate them from an early age are more likely to succeed in their interpersonal connections, both in and out of school.

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Vittal Bhandary, Co-Founder and CEO, Little Elly, suggested the five most essential characteristics of young children's personalities.

1. Fostering children's resilience: Resilience is the capacity to “bounce back” from difficulties and setbacks. Children may encounter difficulties and obstacles when they begin to learn new things in their surrounding like moving into a new home or welcoming a sibling into the family. They can also consist of significant occurrences like bullying, family dysfunction, disease, and many other things.

2. Smartphones should not be utilized excessively by children: Many parents need help to engage their children in public settings. Kids will act out, have meltdowns, and cry during various activities, such as watching a movie, going to the doctor, or eating out. However, there are ways to keep your kids occupied and productive. One example is to do activities like have them colour with one hand, play with crayons and paper, and have a conversation with them.

3. Importance of brain gym exercises in children: The purpose of brain gym exercises is to improve brain functions, balance the effects of daily stress and tension, and assist one in reaching an optimal state to help them stay in shape, learn, and concentrate at any time. Many educators have discovered that beginning the day with brain gym exercises helps children relax, focus, and perform better.

4. Creativity and imagination: Creativity and imagination are important for early childhood development, as they help a child to express themselves verbally and nonverbally, plan, act, communicate, and react to various situations. This helps promote their cognitive and social growth, which will be necessary when they enter the workforce.

5. Success grows from courage: Courage is important when attempting a tough task, and children need encouragement from their parents to feel brave. Remember that we must also do the difficult but essential actions of paying close attention to our children's needs, challenging them, and supporting them no matter what. Recognizing that sharing in our kid's triumphs will do more than anything else to bolster their self-confidence.

These five nurture principles are a practical strategy to consider every kid's needs during this age of extreme change and uncertainty. This helps the children to recover and reconnect, not just with the people they are familiar with but also with each other.

