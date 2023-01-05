Parenting tips: 5 ways to support children through transitions

Getting your children to transition from one thing to the next can leave parents stressed, rattled, anxious, or just tired and depleted. Transitions can be hard for many children and can cause them to act out in challenging ways like throwing fits, withdrawing, or acting disruptively. Transitions can be difficult for a number of reasons, such as fatigue, disorientation, or unwillingness to cease an activity. Daily transitions and changes are frequently inevitable, but it's vital to be mindful of how they could affect young children. While taking into account the unique requirements of the child, adults can create strategies to promote security in children. (Also read: Parenting tips: Here's how parents can help their kids develop independent learning skills )

Parenting Expert and Early Interventionist, Alexandra, suggested five ways to support children through transitions, in her recent Instagram post.

1. Anticipate the reaction and discuss it

Often, we know which transitions are difficult for our kiddos. We can anticipate the reaction and discuss it with the child. This can sound like this: "You love the park so much, sometimes it's really hard for you to leave! I get that. I also don't like stopping things that I enjoy. Sometimes doing that makes me feel angry. What are some things we can do if we feel angry about leaving the park?"

2. Do an activity countdown

We often hear about 5-minute warnings but for some children, an activity countdown before the transition can be even more helpful. This can sound like this: "It's almost time to leave the park. What 3 things would you like to do before we go?" And count with the child as they go through their final activities.

3. Allow a transition object

A transition object can lessen stress and help the child make the emotional transition from one activity to the next. Following the park example, this can look like:

- taking a rock from the park to paint at home

- taking a picture of them doing their favourite park activity to show to a family member

- taking a stick from a tree at the park to add to their play space

4. Allow them to ask for more time

Transitions can be challenging because they can make children feel as though they do not have control over the events of their day. Parents can plan for this by giving them the opportunity to ask for more time. This can sound like this:

Parent - "It's time to leave the park!"

Child - "No!"

Parent - "It sounds like you're not ready. You can say: 'I need more time."

Doing this model's appropriate ways to ask and gives children a sense of control over their day.

5. Give them something to look forward to

Children sometimes struggle with transitions because it requires them to leave an activity they enjoy without knowing what to anticipate next. We can support them by giving them something to look forward to. This can sound like: "We have to leave the park to make dinner. Will you help me make the salad? I need some help cutting the cucumbers for the salad and mixing them in the dressing. Do you think you can help me?"

