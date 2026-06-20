Relationship coach warns 'women should not date or marry Indian men': 'Better off being single'

On June 6, Chetna Chakravarthy — a relationship coach with 15 years of experience, who describes herself as as a 'relationship biohacker to Oscar/Emmy winners/founders/CXOs' — shared a candid video on Instagram. Also read | 43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

Instead of traditional unions, Chetna Chakravarthy urged women to build their own wealth, prioritise financial freedom, and consider independent motherhood. (Representative picture: Freepik)

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Headlined with the text, ‘Women should not date or marry Indian men', the video arrived at a sensitive moment, explicitly tying interpersonal relationship advice to broader societal realities.

'Biryani controversy' and domestic abuse statistics

Chetna's warning was triggered, in part, by a recent stand-up comedy 'crowd work' video by comedian Pranit More. In the clip, an audience member recounted spending ₹370 on a date’s biryani, explicitly implying that the expenditure entitled him to sexual favours. The casual amusement of both the comedian and the live audience triggered a digital backlash over the ongoing normalisation of sexual coercion and transactional consent.

Compounding this online discourse was a real-world incident in Bhopal, where a young woman was found dead in her marital home following ongoing allegations of dowry harassment. Chetna drew a direct line from these seemingly disparate events to systemic violence in her Instagram caption.

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{{^usCountry}} She wrote: “5000+ dowry deaths reported in 2024. Almost 1.4 lakh cases of domestic abuse against women reported per year. And Indian men on comedy shows displaying the sheer lack of consent as if women owe them... these are the reasons why Indian women are better off being single... take it from a relationship coach.” Also read | Psychiatrist shares best gift parents can give a daughter isn't grand wedding but power to walk out of abusive marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wrote: “5000+ dowry deaths reported in 2024. Almost 1.4 lakh cases of domestic abuse against women reported per year. And Indian men on comedy shows displaying the sheer lack of consent as if women owe them... these are the reasons why Indian women are better off being single... take it from a relationship coach.” Also read | Psychiatrist shares best gift parents can give a daughter isn't grand wedding but power to walk out of abusive marriage {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 'Spineless boys' and overbearing mothers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'Spineless boys' and overbearing mothers {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, Chetna did not mince words, delivering a critique of traditional Indian family structures, entitled behavioural patterns, and the weaponisation of domestic expectations against modern, financially independent women. "Between sick in the head mother-in-laws, abusive husbands, and the boy who thinks that he can spend ₹375 on a biryani and then is entitled to something from a woman," she said, adding, "Forget about even spelling the word consent for him. I really think that Indian women should now just stay single or not marry Indian men."

Chetna urged women to leverage their financial freedom and choose contentment over a toxic environment, noting that her perspective is informed by a decade and a half of handling deep-seated relationship trauma: "Yes. Take it from a relationship coach who’s been doing this for 15 years. The kind of cases that I have to help people through — you, my dear, are better off staying single because these families and these spineless boys, abusive boys, do not deserve you."

Alternative paths to fulfillment

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Rather than entering traditional unions where she argued women are frequently undervalued and subjected to harsh scrutiny, Chetna championed alternative avenues toward personal happiness, motherhood, and independence: "Stay single, build your life, enjoy your money, adopt a kid, even have a kid through IVF or whatever it is; do that because you will thrive. Because the men and their mothers only know how to take and then label you as not good enough, as unworthy, or then, 'Oh my god, gold diggers'."

She concluded her assessment with a sweeping critique, placing significant responsibility on the prior generation for enabling these toxic domestic dynamics. Chetna shared, "Yes, this is a relationship coach saying this as an Indian. Indian men are not fit for marriage or relationships. And their mothers need to be dealt with first, because they are the ones who brought them up."

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While critics argued that generalising an entire demographic overlooks progressive partnerships, supporters contended that Chetna's raw, unfiltered commentary accurately reflects the growing exhaustion among Indian women navigating systemic patriarchal overreach, domestic abuse, and compromised safety within the institution of marriage.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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