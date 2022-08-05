Sameera Reddy drops beautiful pics featuring her 'cellulite and curves', pens note on self-love: 'I love my body'

One celebrity who has always been unequivocally verbal about body positivity and self-love is Sameera Reddy. The actor's social media page is full of posts documenting her journey of loving her body and working towards a healthy lifestyle. She even motivates her followers to be compassionate towards themselves by accepting their body the way it is and adapting ways that boost their mental health. Even her latest pictures, featuring her 'cellulite and curves', will be your self-love inspiration today.

On Thursday, Sameera took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself dressed in a trendy mini-length romper and a denim jacket. The mother-of-two showed off her curves and cellulite in the photos and penned a heartfelt note. She said it took a long time to be kind towards her body and not think about what the world thinks of her. However, now she loves it. (Also Read: Sameera Reddy wants to recreate 10-year-old stunning shoot, speaks on self-love: 'Old pics inspire me to look forward')

Sameera wrote, "I love my body, I am kind to my body. I wasted years worried about what the world thought of me. It took me so long to get here and I am grateful. I've never been more comfortable in front of the camera with my cellulite and curves. Bodies change and we need to be more understanding and work towards a healthy and happy one. Don't be so hard on yourself. Work positively with what you have, not what is expected #selflove #imperfectlyperfect." Check out her pictures below.

The post shows Sameera standing amid viridescent scenery and posing in a yellow printed romper. It features check patterns, half sleeves, a plunging neckline, button details on the torso, front patch pockets, a ribbon to cinch the waist, and a figure-skimming silhouette. A light-blue and acid-washed denim jacket rounded off the ensemble.

In the end, Sameera chose centre-parted open locks, nude brown lip shade, minimal makeup, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. A statement ring, gold hoop earrings and nude peep-toe high heels rounded off the pretty look.

After Sameera posted the photos, many netizens took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Sameera's mother-in-law, Manjri Varde, commented, "Perfect. Every. One. Of. US." One user wrote, "Beautiful caption and you [heart emoji]." Another said, "More power to you. You have inspired me and many others to accept our CURRENT body."

