Sameera Reddy in green swimsuit enjoys family time in Maldives, takes a dip in sea with daughter: Watch video

Actor Sameera Reddy jetted off to the Maldives for enjoying a vacation with her husband Akshai Varde and their two kids - Nyra Varde and Hans Varde. The star is constantly updating her social media with snippets from her time at the island destination, and they say all about the fun she is having there. Sameera's latest post shows her enjoying family time at the beach. Fair warning: it will inspire you to pack your bags, escape to a beach and immerse in the tropical feels. Scroll ahead to take a peek at Sameera's video.

On Monday evening, Sameera took to her Instagram page to share a video of her family time at the beach. It features several clips of them enjoying amid clear skies, white sand beaches and a stunning blue ocean. The star slipped into a neon green bikini, teamed with silver hoop earrings for the day outing. She captioned the post, "True Blue I love you #familytime." (Also Read: Sameera Reddy wants to recreate 10-year-old stunning shoot, speaks on self-love)

The video begins with Sameera's husband, Akshai Varde, walking on the beach with their kids, followed by a video of Sameera showing the island scenery with a big smile on her face. Then the scene shifts and shows Sameera carrying her daughter, Nyra, on her shoulder and taking her for a dip in the sea. The mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying a few moments in the clear blue water.

After Sameera posted the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. They took to the comments section and dropped their reactions to the video. Sameera's mother-in-law Manjri Varde wrote, "Uffffff Gorgeous and Joyous and in the Blue." Another user commented, "That swimsuit makes you look [fire emoticons]."

Meanwhile, Sameera is known for posting body positivity content on her Instagram profile. The star constantly urges her followers to love their bodies by sharing her own insecurities and body image issues and how she deals with them.

