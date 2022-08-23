Sameera Reddy posts throwback video of underwater pregnancy shoot: 'Had most beautiful body while carrying my babies'

In 2019, when actor Sameera Reddy became pregnant with her and husband Akshai Varde's second child, she celebrated her body by doing an underwater maternity shoot. The star broke the internet by slipping into gorgeous neon-coloured bikini sets for doing the photoshoots and encouraged women to fall in love with their bodies. And she has been doing the same with her inspiring posts on self-love and body positivity. Now, the star is revisiting the powerful photoshoot and revealing that she had the most beautiful body while carrying her babies in a new post. Keep scrolling to see what Sameera said on social media.

Sameera Reddy celebrates motherhood

On Tuesday, Sameera took to Instagram to drop a video of her viral underwater pregnancy shoot. The throwback reel features a collection of several pictures from the iconic shoot with the title, "The most beautiful body I've ever had was when I was carrying my babies. It is your miracle to celebrate. Never forget that." Sameera also penned a note with the clip that said she felt the most beautiful while getting her pictures clicked inside the pool with her pregnant belly on display. She also asked moms-to-be to not be shy and celebrate their bodies. (Also Read: Sameera Reddy drops beautiful pics featuring her 'cellulite and curves')

Sameera's caption reads, "The most beautiful I've ever felt. Never let anyone make you feel otherwise #motherhood #pregnancy #underwater #photography #throwback. @luminousdeep you gave me the most precious memories. Mommies to be don't be shy. Enjoy your bodies and celebrate yourself."

Sameera's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. They praised the star for being brave and celebrating motherhood. Sameera's mother-in-law commented, "This was an ethereal celebration of being a woman and a mother." A fan wrote, "I'm a first-time mom-to-be at 25 weeks. My body changes every day, but I'm grateful. Thanks Sameera, you're an inspiration."

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's underwater pregnancy photoshoot from 2019.

Meanwhile, Sameera Reddy is married to Akshai Varde. The couple has two kids together - Nyra Varde and Hans Varde.