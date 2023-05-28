Signs of emotional cheating in a relationship; how to deal with it

Is your partner avoiding those long, soulful conversations that kept the two of you connected or not eager to share what's happening in their life anymore? While it's possible to have phases in life when one goes into a shell because of a stressful event, but an extended period of being emotionally disconnected with your partner could be sign of trouble brewing in the relationship. One can also sense a partner's growing dislike or lack of interest which could hint that your beloved might be emotionally cheating on you. (Also read: Ways by which burnout impacts relationships)

Finding emotional comfort in another person's company is the first sign that you are growing distant from your partner. (Pixabay)

Emotional cheating is to form a deep emotional connection with someone outside of a committed relationship, and involves sharing innermost thoughts and feelings. Finding emotional comfort in another person's company is the first sign that you are growing distant from your partner. Emotional cheating doesn't involve physical intimacy, but can be equally damaging as it breaches trust and emotional boundaries.

"Have you ever felt that something isn't quite right in your relationship? Are signs of emotional infidelity lurking beneath the surface, threatening to tear apart your connection and leaving you feeling distant or resentful of your partner? Whether it's a one-off incident from years ago or a lingering mistrust between you and your significant other, addressing possible emotional infidelity is essential to healing and creating a more emotionally fulfilling relationship," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing in an interview with HT Digital.

Dr Chandni also shares signs of emotional infidelity that shouldn't be ignored.

Signs of emotional infidelity

1. Your partner becomes emotionally distant: Emotional infidelity often involves decreased emotional intimacy and increased distance from your partner.

2. Secrecy: If your partner becomes secretive about their whereabouts or who they are communicating with; this can be a significant warning sign of emotional infidelity.

3. Comparing: If your partner frequently compares you to someone else, this could indicate that they are emotionally involved with that person.

4. Lack of interest: If your partner is not interested in spending more time with you or in activities you both used to enjoy, this could be a sign of emotional infidelity.

5. Increased criticism: If your partner is critical of you or your behaviours, this could be a sign that they are trying to find faults to justify their emotional infidelity.

Dr Chandni says if any of the above-mentioned signs start to occur in your relationship, addressing them with your partner is important.

How to address emotional infidelity

A person may or may not admit that they are emotionally involved with someone. Communication, honesty, and empathy are essential when trying to resolve this issue.

Firstly, it's essential to approach the conversation with an open mind and a readiness to listen to your partner's perspective without becoming defensive or judgmental. Express your concerns and ask your partner to be honest about their feelings and actions. Working together to establish healthy boundaries and expectations for your relationship is also essential. This may include discussing how much communication is appropriate with people outside of your relationship and what types of interactions are acceptable.

To prevent emotional infidelity from happening in the first place, it's crucial to identify and work on underlying issues in your relationship. This may require the assistance of a professional counsellor or therapist.

Finally, if emotional infidelity is not addressed early on, it can lead to the breakdown of trust and the end of the relationship. Working together to rebuild trust and maintain a healthy relationship is important.

"Having an open and honest dialogue with your partner is key to a healthy and robust relationship. Your partner needs to be able to trust you and feel comfortable communicating their feelings transparently. Both parties need to express their own emotions and needs and respect one another's boundaries when it comes to talking openly about any issues in the relationship. Seek help from a professional to properly work on resolving any conflicts. Remember, continually communicating with your partner and exercising understanding for one another are essential steps towards creating a meaningful, long-lasting relationship," concludes Dr Chandni.