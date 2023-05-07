Every relationship has its own share of ups and downs. While we go through a rough patch in a relationship, we often think that it is the end of it – however, in some cases, things can be repaired if we put in a little more effort and start at it right away. In healthy relationships, we create spaces for safety between the two people and it helps in further getting through difficult situations with ease and trust. Addressing this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, “Healthy relationships are like plants, they can thrive on their own for a certain period of time. But for long-term happiness, you need to nurture them with attention and care.” Signs that a relationship can be repaired: Therapist shares(Unsplash)

Talking of rough patches and challenging times in a relationship, the therapist further wrote, “If you're in a rough patch with your partner, consider how you can make changes to bring back some accountability, some future thinking, and some fun back into your relationship. Save this post for later to reflect on with your partner.” Israa further noted down a few signs that a relationship can be repaired:

Accountability: Despite hard times, we feel some kind of accountability towards our partner and are willing to apologise to make things work out.

Problem: We are also able to view the problem as a problem that exists separately. We are able to blame the problem and not ourselves and are willing to fight against the challenge as a team.

Humour: Having fun and bringing in humour in a relationship, while being respectful towards each other, and discussing problems and the possible solutions help in repairing a relationship.

Honesty: Being transparent to each other and having the space to discuss things in a healthy manner is a sign of a safe relationship.

Boundaries: Boundaries and lifestyle choices of each other should be respected at all times in a relationship.

Working it out: No matter how difficult the time looks like; we can enjoy each other’s company and genuinely want to work the relationship out.

