Each person has a distinguishing attachment style. Be it fearful avoidant to insecure attachment to secure attachment, the attachment style determines the way the person chooses to behave in a relationship. "Recognising insecure attachment styles within yourself is crucial for healthy relationships and personal growth. These patterns, often formed in early childhood, can influence how you connect emotionally. Awareness of insecure attachment allows you to identify recurring relationship challenges and address underlying issues. Understanding these dynamics helps in developing more secure and fulfilling connections, as you can actively work towards improving communication, building trust, and cultivating emotional intimacy," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir.

Signs you are building your relationship from an insecure attachment(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Self-awareness empowers you to break harmful cycles, leading to increased resilience and the ability to create supportive, secure bonds in both personal and professional relationships," the expert further added. Here are a few signs that we are building our relationship from an insecure attachment:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Things that insecure people do in relationships

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeking reassurance: The insecurity of not being loved makes us constantly seek approval and assurance from the partner about the way they feel about us.

Fear of abandonment: We constantly fear that we will be rejected or abandoned. Hence, we try to walk on eggshells in the relationship at all times and judge the decisions of the partner based on their immediate actions.

Emotional attachment: We get very emotionally attached in a very less period of time. We also feel extreme intensity of emotions.

Avoiding emotional vulnerability: We are scared of being emotionally vulnerable to our partner. We feel that we cannot afford to show our true feelings.

Overanalysing: We are constantly keeping an eye on the actions and the words of the partner and overanalysing their behaviour patterns and overthinking about the way they feel about us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Discomfort and anxiety: We constantly need to be in touch with our partner. When it does not happen, we feel extreme discomfort and anxiety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.