Insecurity is a negative aspect in a relationship. However, sometimes people have insecure attachment style, and they shape their emotions in a relationship based on that attachment style. In a relationship, insecurity can have a deep impact and slowly ruin the relationship. It also sometimes comes from the upbringing we have received in childhood – when we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, we tend to become hypervigilant in adult relationships. This further impacts the health of the relationship. Relationship Coach Rebecca Ore shared insights related to insecurities in a relationship and noted down a few things that insecure people do in their relationships. Things that insecure people do in relationships(Unsplash)

Keeping score: Be it initiating hanging out together or doing something special for each other – an insecure person always keeps score of things. This can happen due to the insecurity of not being valued enough in the relationship.

Comparison: They are also constantly comparing themselves to others in a negative way. Due to immense self-doubt and no trust in their own capabilities, they end up feeling bad about themselves all the time.

Overanalysing: They are constantly scrutinising the behaviors of others to find out if they did something wrong or pissed someone off.

Micromanaging: They always try to be in control of their partner's behavior in order to make themselves feel more secure and happy in the relationship.

Interpreting rejection: They constantly keep interpreting the behaviors of others towards themselves as rejections – even in situations where rejections were not meant to be done.

Attempt to change: They feel that they are not enough and hence they constantly try to change themselves in order to fit into the group. They also have the urge to be liked by everyone at all times.

Struggle to enjoy: They are constantly worried about the behaviors of others and if they are being rejected – hence, they fail to enjoy the moment they are in.

