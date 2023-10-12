Communication, trust, loyalty and understanding form the foundation blocks of a safe, happy and healthy relationship. A relationship requires constant efforts from the partners to make things work out. While we should ensure to focus on the big things such as compromise, understanding each other, addressing difficult topics and having uncomfortable conversations, the small things help in binding the relationship more and forming better connections. "It’s the little things, when done consistently, that make a big difference. Healthy relationships aren’t based on grand gestures. They are based on small, consistent acts of consideration and care," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton.

Small things that improve relationship health(Unsplash)

The Therapist further noted down a few things that help in improving relationship health:

Being kind and patient: While it is impossible to read the mind of the partner, we should know that everyone has their difficult ties. Instead of pushing our hard emotions on them, we should try to be patient and understanding to make things smooth for them.

Being a good listener: We should not listen to respond or react, but to understand. When we try to understand the perspective of the other person without interrupting them or trying to fix the problem, we instantly help the partner feel heard and seen.

Respect one another: One of the primary aspects of a healthy relationship is mutual respect. It helps in feeling valued in the relationship and strengthening the bond between the partners.

Check-in: We should regularly check-in with our partners and try to make them feel good about themselves. We should also discuss ways to improve the relationship and fix issues together.

Maintain privacy: We should respect the fact that each of us has a life outside the relationship – accordingly, we should maintain privacy and respect their circles.

Make time: We should consciously make efforts to take out time from our busy schedules to spend quality time together with the partner. Moments like this help in strengthening the bond and increasing intimacy.

Accept differences: No two people are alike, and instead of trying to find similarities, we should embrace the differences and find ways to connect with each other.

