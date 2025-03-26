'Social media isn't the only problem': Therapist shares key lessons from Netflix’s Adolescence series

Adolescence has quickly become one of Netflix's most talked-about series of 2025, leaving viewers hooked on the chilling story of accused teen murderer Jamie Miller. But beyond the gripping drama, the show dives deep into the real struggles of adolescence, shedding light on the social and psychological challenges that shape young minds. (Also read: Healthy parenting 101: Psychologist shares valuable tips to help your teen with emotional regulation ) Adolescence series sparks debate on parenting, power dynamics, and social norms. (Netflix)

Divija Bhasin, a certified therapist, regularly shares insights on mental health and well-being with her Insta family. In her March 25 post, she shared her thoughts on the series after watching it, highlighting key takeaways and concerns.

1. Social media isn't the only problem

Divija shares, "A lot of people believe that social media is the reason Jamie became a murderer, but that's not the full picture. The real issue lies in the harmful ideas we've normalised, beliefs passed down by parents, teachers, and friends. Like the notion that 'boys will be boys,' making aggression or sexual behaviour seem natural for them, or the idea that a girl is a 'sl*t' if she shares her nudes. Banning social media won't solve anything if these mindsets continue to exist outside of it."

2. It all starts with beliefs and norms

Divija Bhasin explains that harmful actions stem from deeply ingrained beliefs and societal norms. She highlights how people who think a girl wearing a crop top is "asking for it" are already fostering dangerous mindsets. According to her, these ideas, when normalised, can escalate into harmful behaviours. It's not just social media influencing adolescents, it's the toxic ideologies that exist beyond it, shaping attitudes and actions.

3. Parenting isn't just about teaching values

Divija highlights that parenting isn't just about teaching values but about having those values. She explains that children don't just learn from what they are taught, they also absorb behaviours by observing their parents.

Referring to Adolescence, she points out a crucial scene where Jamie talks to the psychologist about his father's anger, completely denying how violent he gets. Later, in episode four, his parents are also shown being in denial about it. "That's how stuff gets passed down through generations, with denying it being the problem," she explains.

Jamie’s conversation with the psychologist reveals his denial of his father’s violent behaviour, mirroring his parents’ own refusal to acknowledge it.(Netflix)

She stresses how harmful societal beliefs influence parenting. "We will say boys will be boys, men are rough and violent, and women are soft and emotional. We see the mother several times throughout the TV show putting aside her feelings to comfort the father, validating him, and making him believe that he is not doing anything wrong even when he is. And we see Jamie expecting the psychologist to do the same."

According to Bhasin, parenting methods alone won't fix the problem. "We don't just need to change our parenting methods, we need to change ourselves if we want our kids to be kind humans," she concludes.

4. It's not about sex, it's about control

Divija challenges the common belief that men are naturally aggressive and sexual, which is why women need protection from them. She explains that the issue isn't about sexuality, it's about power and control. Referring to Adolescence, she points out how Jamie wasn't actually attracted to Katie but still asked her out after her private pictures were leaked. "He thought she was at her weakest because people were calling her flat, that he could do anything to her but chose not to," she explains.

"Overall, the show portrays that who we become is not just the result of parenting or the environment alone, but the interaction of both," she concludes.