A heartbreak is a stage of transition that our lives go through – just like any transition, a heartbreak is difficult to navigate through. Addressing this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, "We've all experienced this at one point in our life - yet, it feels so hard and awful every time. That's because it's meant to. A heartbreak is a time of transition - and transitions are always challenging (even when they're the happy ones)." Israa further added that a heartbreak goes through stages – it differs from person to person. However, there are a few stages that are common for most people.

Stages of heartbreak and how to move forward(pixabay)

Israa noted down the stages that a heartbreak goes through and how we can move forward:

Disbelief: The initial stage of a heartbreak includes feeling shocked and having disbelief that it is happening. We also feel disconnected from reality. However, to move past it, we need to start journaling our thoughts and understanding that the only way is the way forward. To help ourselves, we can also make a list of things that did not work out in the relationship.

Anger: The second stage is the time when we start to feel anger and resentment towards the other person. To get over this phase, we need to understand that anger can be a mask for grief and sadness, and we should channelise it in healthy ways.

Loneliness: In the third phase, post the disbelief and the anger, comes the feeling of sadness and loneliness. At this phase, we need to turn to ourselves and love ourselves a lot more than before. Creating a self-care and self-love plan helps in moving past the loneliness.

Self-sabotage: In this part of the heartbreak, we do what it takes, such as reaching out to the ex or even engaging in addiction or alcohol usage for solace. However, we need to understand that nothing good can come out of it and we should stop ourselves.

Acceptance: At this phase, we start to accept the truth and see reality for what it is. This is the stage where we start to feel peace and accept life as it comes.

Move forward: In the last stage of heartbreak, we are ready to embrace life and move past the void left by old relationships and seek ourselves again.

