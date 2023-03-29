If you are reading this, chances are that somewhere or the other you have been hurt when you were in love but overcoming heartbreak and moving on from it, is not a weakness - it's wisdom. So, are you willing to fall in love again? Are you willing to take that leap of faith and allow love to bloom within you once more? Are you willing to fall in love again? (Photo by Shaira Dela Peña on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Megha Chopra, Entrepreneur and Poet, shared, “It will be really tough for you to move on if you're trying to get over something and you're not talking about it at all. You must talk about your past, and discuss what happened and why. An excellent method to let go of the past and rediscover love is by talking about it. It's also a good technique to move on from the pain of a broken relationship.”

She encouraged, "Agreed that something about you doesn't quite fit the same way it did before but to refer to yourself as "broken" sounds weird, after all, you are still a person, fully capable of existing, loving and moving on with your life. It’s not as though you’re falling apart. Implying that only if you love yourself can you love anyone else. A full cup can pour its content into another cup but an empty cup can’t."

Devina Kaur, author of Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious, advised, “Heartbreak is one of the hardest events we go through in life but every ending is just another new beginning but just because somebody broke your heart and hurt you doesn’t mean that you should not be open to give love another chance. As scary as it may be, always be honest with yourself and the person you are interested in. When we are honest with ourselves, we create a safe space for our true and authentic self to shine out.”

She suggested, “Honesty comes from knowing who you are and what you need in this present moment and most importantly, always be willing to learn new things about yourself. Being able to recognise, anticipate, respect, and even entertain different perspectives is key to being successful in relationships. Remember sometimes things don't work out as planned because they work out better. Be open to the idea of being in love again.”

Hitesh Chakraworty, Spiritual Healer, Relationship Expert and Founder of ISSAR, opined, “Love is like a beautiful flower that blooms within us, and just like a flower, it needs the right environment to flourish. It requires tenderness, care, and attention to blossom into its full potential. However, as with any flower, there may come a time when it withers away, leaving us feeling barren and empty. Yet, even in those moments of despair, we must not lose hope. For just as a flower can be replanted and nurtured back to health, so too can love be rekindled and reignited within our hearts.”

He insisted, “It is only when we are willing to take the risk of falling in love again that we open ourselves up to the possibility of experiencing the joy and beauty of love once more. Remember, the rewards of love far outweigh the risks, and the journey towards finding true love is a beautiful one, full of surprises, challenges, and growth. Embrace it with an open heart and you will find that love will enrich your life in ways you never thought possible.”