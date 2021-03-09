Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Star and Disney India introduces new group for women and LGBTQ employees
In an effort to foster an equal, inclusive and bias-free workplace and steps up diversity and inclusion efforts, Star and Disney India have introduced a new diversity resource group for women and LGBTQ employees
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Star and Disney India on Monday said it has introduced Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs), a new diversity resource group for women and LGBTQ employees, to foster an equal, inclusive, and bias-free workplace. These groups will represent and support the diverse communities that make up the workforce and are open to all Star and Disney India employees, the company said in a statement. Each BERG offers opportunities to network and connect with peers, participate in outreach and mentoring programmes, acquire new skills, and enhance leadership capabilities, it said. "We are focused on attracting and developing a high-performing workforce at every level and in the process striking a fine gender balance. As India's preferred broadcaster and streaming platform, we aim to enrich the viewing experience through authentic and inclusive stories, while nurturing a culture where everyone is seen, heard, and represented," said Amita Maheshwari, Head – Human Resources, APAC & India, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, The Walt Disney Company.

