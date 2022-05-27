Successful marriage or love bombing? Expert cites differences

A marriage is based on a foundation of love, commitment, loyalty, honesty and transparency. A relationship, which transcends into marriage, is the first mirror to let us know how the future with a person looks like. People, of the current generation, n more believe in the archaic practices of living in the groom's house or dropping the last name to take the husband's name. Instead, it believes in supporting the partner in every way – from emotional to financial support – to respecting each other's boundaries and freedom.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Betterhalf.ai noted down a list of things which are extremely important in a relationship and helps in binding two people emotionally. They are:

Commitment: The sense of belonging and being committed to a person feels beautiful. It's all about falling in love with the same person, every day, all over again.

Forgiveness: It is important to forgive the other person in a marriage in order to keep the marriage smooth. We should know that mistakes happen, and forgiving them makes us better humans.

Time: Make time for your partner – do extravagant things and the small things together. Giving time to a marriage helps it brew better and connect the hearts.

Communication: One of the most toxic traits which breaks off two people is the game of guessing. It is best to communicate with the other person about the emotions and address them.

Honesty: "Honesty and trust are the foundation of a marriage. If a couple doesn't have trust in each other, nothing can stop their relationship from coming to an end,"" said Pawan Gupta.

But what if it is love bombing? Addressing the same, Pawan Gupta said that love bombing is the toxic trait of people who create an artificial dreamy environment in order to make-believe that we have found our soulmate. They hide their true selves behind gifts, compliments and affectionate words. "Love Bombing will get on your nerves. And you can get out of this kind of relationship by making them realize their red flags and confronting them that you don’t approve of these too-good-to-be-true gestures. In case it’s hard for you to get out, don’t forget to seek help from a professional mental health expert," he added.

