Ways to express love in a relationship: Expert shares tips

The initial phase of a relationship is extremely beautiful – the butterflies in the tummy and the world takes a backseat for us as we stay amazed in the person we are with. However, after the firecracker phase settles down, relationship becomes a lot of work. It takes efforts, communication, hard work to stay together, and most importantly, choosing the person over everything every day. The way we express our feelings for each other also has a direct impact on the relationship.

Fights in relationships are common, but when we drag it to name calling, white lies and digging out past trauma in order to hurt the partner, it may cost us the relationship. Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders said, “Things like telling white lies, using past mistakes as a weapon against your partner, or undermining their self-care will stunt your relationship- and may even cost you the relationship entirely.” Therefore, besides telling our partner that we love them, Emily noted down a range of ways through which we can express our feelings to them.

Support: Relationship is the safest space where two people can grow together and individually. It is extremely important to support our partners in their personal growth and positive changes.

Celebrate: Celebrate your partner with all the small achievements and big successes. Be your partner’s biggest cheerleader to let them know how proud you are of them.

Don’t hold their mistakes: Mistakes are natural in a relationship. Even though you should not stop yourself from standing up against something which is wrong, it is advised to not hurt them repeatedly with their mistakes.

Self-care: While pampering and being cared for feels great, it is also advised to encourage and practice self-care.

Promises: In case you have done a promise to your partner, it is recommended that you keep it. This helps in creating trust and growing closer emotionally.

Go the extra mile: Sometimes going overboard on love feels great. Take that impromptu trip, buy flowers, surprise your partner and go the extra mile and make the partner happy and feel love.

Expectations: Expectations can sometimes ruin a relationship. Emily recommended that the expectations from the partner should be realistic and should be communicated to the partner as well.

Sit with them: In difficult times, it is important to sit through it with your partner. Do not rush them to feel better, instead, be a better listener and a companion for the partner.

