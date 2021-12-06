Swara Bhasker's memories of her Nani are bittersweet

Swara Bhasker is spreading a lot of warmth on Instagram. On Sunday, Swara shared a set of pictures when she found herself remembering her Nani (grandmother) in an amalgamation of heartwarming and bittersweet memories. Swara is extremely close to her family, and more particularly to her grandmother, whom she lost in 2017 to Cancer.

Swara, on Sunday, shared a set of pictures of herself on her Instagram, donning her Nani's favourite ring. Swara decked up in the ring, just like her Nani did, before going out for a fancy outing. After losing her grandmother, Swara clutched on to the bits and pieces of her existence, in the form of "her photographs, her saris, her jewellery."

Swara gave us a glimpse of how she is trying to keep the memories of her Nani with herself, " in some small way" - with her Nani's ring adorning her ring finger. " This ring was her favourite, staple for any outing that was not a chore. She changed her hairstyle- made a more decorative joodaa (bun) and wore this ring each time she went for a fancier outing. Now I wear it every day. To hold onto Nani, just a little more," wrote Swara. Take a look:

Swara is often seem reminiscing about her Nani on her Instagram profile. A few weeks back, Swara decked up in a maangtikka that belonged to her Nani when she got married at an early age. " After she passed, her jewellery was passed on to her 3 daughters, 5 granddaughters and 1 daughter in law. I kept this ‘maangtika’ that adorned her head as a child bride. It’s a bittersweet reminder of her life. It’s a piece of my Nani," read an excerpt of Swara's post.

Swara's posts are making us miss our grandparents more than ever. BRB, going to hug our grandparents a little tighter.

