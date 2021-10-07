‘A piece of’ Swara Bhasker’s Nani is this gorgeous gold maangtika

Swara Bhasker is an absolute family person. When not playing characters for the big screen, the actor is often spotted reminiscing about her childhood, or sharing snippets from her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it the pictures from her housewarming rituals or snippets of her mother Ira Bhasker decking up their new house, Swara’s Instagram feed is a sneak peek into her personal life, and it's just too cosy and warm to look at.

Once in a while, Swara also shares little anecdotes of her personal life on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, Swara took a trip down the memory lane and reminisced about her grandmother. Sharing multiple pictures of herself adorning a gorgeous maangtika, the actor shared the story of her grandmother’s life.

“A piece of my Nani,” wrote Swara while she can be seen posing with a gold and white maangtika on her forehead. The actor posed in a white and blue ensemble and wrote about her grandma’s life – “It’s a bittersweet reminder of her life.”

Swara spoke of how her grandma, born in Benaras, was married at the age of 15 to a Naval officer who belonged to a zamindar family in Bihar. Even though she had studied till standard 8, she encouraged her three daughters and a son to pursue higher studies abroad. “All four of my children are Ph.D was her proudest boast,” Swara added.

Swara further wrote how she was just like any other grandmother – “committed wife, mother and grandmother.” Calling her grandmother an enabler, Swara said, “my nani made sure her daughters would not be constrained by marriage and motherhood the way she was. She was an enabler like no other,” wrote the actor.

Take a look at her pictures with her grandmother’s maangtika here:

Swara kept the maangtika as her grandmother’s memory after she passed away in 2017. After her jewellery was passed on to the rest of the family, the maangtika still reminds Swara of how her grandmother, at the age of 15, adorned it on her forehead when she got married. “It’s a piece of my Nani,” Swara wrapped the post.

Swara’s post for her grandmother is making us want to run to our grandparents and give them the tightest hug. After all, grandparents are the best thing that can ever happen to us.

