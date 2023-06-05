Sweden becomes first country to make sex an official sport, will hold six-week-long first-ever European Sex Championship

Sweden has officially announced sex as a sport. Yes, you read that right. The country becomes the first nation to register sex as a sport. It will also hold the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8. Reportedly, the competition will take place under the Swedish Sex Federation's guidance and will go on for six weeks. It will have participants engaging in sexual activities under 16 disciplines, including seduction, oral sex, penetration, endurance, body massages, foreplay, exploring erotic zones, and more.

(Also Read | Take charge of your sexual health right now with 8 reproductive health goals)

Sweden to hold first-ever European Sex Championship

Sweden has recognised sex as a sport and will hold a sex competition on June 8. (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The contestants in the European Sex Championship will compete in demanding six-hour sessions each day, with individual matches lasting 45 to 60 minutes, according to several reports. As per initial registrations, 20 people from different countries will participate in the competition. While a panel of three judges will decide the championship winners, the audience will also influence the decision of the sex competitions. They will be judged on several aspects of the sexual activity. The final decision will depend on several factors, like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, etc.

The first-ever European Sex Championship will be held in Gothenburg on June 8. (Pexels)

All Details on European Sex Championship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, a couple with the knowledge of 'Kamasutra' - the ancient Indian scripture on sex and eroticism - will receive bonus points. Moreover, the championship is all for diversity and has encouraged people from different sexual orientations to participate. The organisers believe that sexual orientation can play a significant role in the competition and influence the outcome of the matches.

Dragan Bratych, the chairman of the Swedish Federation of Sex, told the Times Of India, "The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a ground-breaking development among European countries." They added, "Just like any other sport, achieving desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is only logical for people to start competing in this domain as well." According to Bratych, recognising sex as a sport was inevitable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}