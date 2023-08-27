Tips to be more emotionally available in a relationship

Being emotionally available in a relationship helps in strengthening the bond. A healthy and intimate relationship is based on the willingness of the people involved in making things work out through great communication, effort and acceptance. Finding comfort in the company of each other and walking through difficult times together can also help in understanding if a relationship is working out or not. "Being emotionally available means being open, present, and willing to engage in meaningful conversations and connections with others. It involves sharing your thoughts, feelings, and vulnerabilities while also being receptive to the same from your partner," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir.

"In a healthy relationship, emotional availability is critical because it helps create trust, intimacy, and understanding. This creates a strong foundation for empathy, problem-solving, and overall relationship satisfaction. Without emotional availability, misunderstandings and distance can arise, leading to dissatisfaction and potential conflicts," she further added and shared a few tips on how to be emotionally available.

Daily check-in: We should set up a time in the daily routine to return to ourselves and check-in with our thoughts, feelings and emotions. This will help in creating more self-awareness.

Open-ended questions: When we speak to others, we should ask open-ended questions to understand their perspectives. This will help us to understand others.

Practice empathy: When we start being more empathetic and compassionate for others, we start to validate their emotions as well.

Mindful conversations: Cutting out distractions and being more invested in a conversation focusing on the other person helps in being more present in the relationship.

Be vulnerable: Being emotionally available also means being more vulnerable to the other person and sharing emotions, even the difficult ones.

Learn from others: Sometimes it can be difficult for a person to understand how to start the journey of being emotionally available. In that case, we should closely observe the people we consider are emotionally available and try to learn a few traits.

