Tips to find the perfect partner when you are too busy to date

Everything around us evolves and changes with time. From our food choices, dressing sense to the way we socialise, each aspect of our life is bound to transform as the years go by. As our schedules get more and more hectic and we find fewer occasions to socialise, our chances of meeting our dream partner offline also go down. No wonder people are now turning to online dating world for meeting like-minded people. However, the platform has its own disadvantages and one has to use their instincts, be clear about their life goals and the expectations from their future partner to avoid relationship mistakes. Besides, you can also find ways to meet people in real world by enrolling into Yoga, music or any other hobby classes. Make solo trips or plan trips with your friends and explore the world on your own. (Also read: Promise Day 2023: 7 promises to strengthen bond with your partner)

One also needs to manage their expectations while dating. While in earlier times, people adjusted and made compromises for each other, Gen Z is quick to move on if things don't go their way. The basic rules of a relationship, however, do not change and no matter how busy you are, one needs to spend quality time with their partner to build a solid foundation for future.

"Contrary to what you might have seen in a movie, falling in love isn't usually sudden and unexpected. Dating may suffer from a hectic schedule that is occupied by your profession, family, and other commitments. You may find time in your hectic life to hunt for love by being resourceful with your time and rearranging your priorities. Test out various dating strategies. There are a ton of opportunities to interact with people these days because to technology and the internet. There are many well-liked options for individuals to safely get to know one another, including online dating, speed dating, chat lines, and interest-based events. If you're unsure which is best for you, consider your priorities and pick a platform that suits your taste. Based on professions, interests, cultures, and religions, there are dating websites and apps. You have the option of using a system based on apps or black chat numbers," says Husain Minawala. founder of Beyond Thoughts, Counsellor, Relationship and Mental Health Expert.

Minawala suggests the following tips:

1. Set aside time for dating

Schedule an accommodating and flexible routine. You will need to invest time in dating if you take it seriously. You can experience feeling as though you are being tugged in several different directions if your schedule is crowded. You must prioritise and free up some time from your timetable. Finding ways to automate your grocery shopping, food preparation or hiring a help are just a few ways to accomplish this. If childcare is a difficulty, locate a reliable babysitter that you can hire.

2. Plan activities

Not all of your activities need to be related to dating. Numerous people meet their partners while engaging in other activities. Therefore, be mindful of others around you while you go about your daily activities. Just be mindful not to try to turn everything you do into a hunt to find a date, as you can make people uncomfortable.

3. Manage expectations

Managing expectations of yourself and your possible partner is another important aspect of dating. You'll feel more liberated to stay up late working or spend time with your family without your possible date feeling neglected if you're honest with them about how much time you can dedicate to dating. When establishing plans, be sure to mention your hectic schedule and use language in your communication that will make the other person feel respected. By letting your date know about your hectic schedule, you can still express your desire to make time for them.

4. Find a partner who is aware of your life

It's critical that the person you date is aware of your hard job or your family obligations if you don't, conflict will inevitably result. Deal with the other person honestly right away. Though, if the relationship develops into something more serious, you'll need to be able to balance your life while still making sure they know how much they mean to you. Regardless of how much you may like someone, if they are the type of person who demands constant attention; things are not likely to work out.

