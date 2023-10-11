Some of us are brought up in dysfunctional homes where we did not receive the love, care and affection that we needed as a child. This further moulded the behavior and thought patterns of our adult lives. When we are brought up by emotionally immature caregivers and parents, we start to imbibe certain characteristics which further impact our adult relationships. "The more you unravel the emotional fabric of your upbringing, the more transparent the patterns in your adult relationships become—including the relationship you have with yourself. For instance, someone raised by a Passive Emotionally Immature Parent (EIP) will have triggers distinctly different from someone who grew up with an Emotional EIP," wrote therapist Morgan Pommells.

Types of emotionally immature parents: Therapist explains(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When we start to look into the type of emotionally immature parents that our caregivers are, we start to gain more insights on the person we have become in order to protect and defend ourselves. Here are a few types of emotionally immature parents that Morgan Pommells pointed out:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Characteristics of emotionally immature parents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The emotional parent: In this type, a parent often is ruled by their own emotions and feelings. This further makes the home emotionally unpredictable – making the child confused. At one point, the parent may shower the child with appreciation, followed by ridiculing them.

The driven parent: In this type, a parent is emotionally unavailable, making the child believe that they need to achieve something in order to gain the love, care and affection of the parent. They are usually providers of material resources, but not of the necessary emotions that a child craves for.

The passive parent: This type of emotionally immature parent is usually emotionally away from their child. They are unresponsive and do not provide any kind of emotional support for their child. They show very little interest in the child's activities and leave the child to regulate their own emotions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rejecting parent: This type of emotionally immature parents is usually hostile and critical in nature. They are controlling and conditional, often making the child feel that they are not valued or important.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.