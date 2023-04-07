The trauma and the negative emotions that we carry from our childhood and our early memories often creep into our relationships. This mainly happens because partnerships and the surge of love in relationships can cut open the thickest of wounds. And it can trigger a lot of things which we have suppressed since childhood. “In partnership our deepest wounds are triggered. All of our unmet needs come flooding to the surface. And we can interpret our partner’s behavior from our wounded self, rather than being able to step back and see the full picture. If we were never considered, we’ll see our partner being late as a personal demonstration that they too lack consideration for us,” read an excerpt of Psychologist Nicole LePera’s post as she shared details on a few inner child wounds that show up in relationships.

Types of inner child wounds that show up in relationships(Unsplash)

Suffocation wound: When people are brought up by overbearing parent figures who controlled and micromanaged their each and every activity in their childhood, they can easily get triggered when their partner asks for love or try to get close to them.

Explosion wound: Sometimes people carry negative emotions of conflicts happening at their childhood homes. Hence, they try to avoid conflicts at any cost in their adult relationships. However, this may make their partner feel abandoned.

Anxiety wound: Due to unresolved emotions from childhood, people start to grow anxious about everything in their relationship and end up not giving any kind of space to their partners.

Neglect wound: After being neglected and ignored by their parents during childhood, people start to get clingy to their partners and can get triggered when they are not given attention constantly.

Lone wolf wound: Sometimes due to ignorance by parents, children start to manage things on their own. That’s why when they grow up to have adult relationships, they do not learn to consider their partners or their emotions.

Golden wound: the golden child wound opens up when a person is not praised constantly or are not treated as being the epitome of perfection.

