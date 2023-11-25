Parenting can be tricky. While we want to provide our children with the best of everything, we also should be mindful of teaching them values, beliefs and skills to navigate through life. People follow different types of parenting styles to ensure that they teach their children values. However, when we are not mindful about our parenting styles, we may end up affecting the mental health of the child, often making them go through years of trauma. "Parents are not perfect and more often than not deal with their own traumas and struggles, so providing secure patterns can be a great challenge. I know that secure parenting is difficult to attain for many. But thinking about your parenting style can make a difference. Awareness is a good step to balance. Be kind to yourself and your children, it can make a huge difference," wrote Psychologist Alf Lokkertsen.

Types of parenting styles: Psychologist shares(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are a few types of parenting styles:

ALSO READ: Is your parenting style harming your kids mental health?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Authoritarian parenting: in this type of parenting, the parent usually does not show any kind of affection towards the child. It follows a very strict routine to teach children discipline and usually thrives under fear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overprotective parenting: In this type of parenting, a parent behaves that the child is perfect and often smothers the child with a lot of affection without initiating any kind of deep connection.

Pressure parenting: The parent tries to live through the child, and hence wants the child to be absolutely perfect in everything. They want their child to achieve everything that they could not. They also think appearance is the key.

Abusive parenting: This is a negative style of parenting where the parent abuses the child physically and emotionally. This further causes the child to have confidence issues and negative influence.

Dissociative parenting: In this type of parenting, the parent is usually absent and lenient. They make no effort to connect with the child emotionally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Secure parenting: In this type of parenting, the parent guides and regulates the child. They are affectionate and responsive towards the child, but also have their demands and boundaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON