Types of relationship grief: Therapist explains

When a relationship comes to an end or changes the way it has been, it inflicts a lot of grief on the people involved in the relationship. However, people have difficulties in understanding the type of grief they are going through. "Grief is also very personal. It's not very neat or linear. It doesn't follow any timelines or schedules. You may cry, become angry, withdraw, feel empty. None of these things are unusual or wrong. Everyone grieves differently, but there are some commonalities in the stages and the order of feelings experienced during grief," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani as she explained the types of relationship grief that we experience.

"Relationship grief isn’t just about someone you love passing away, it’s about the grief that comes when you have to let go of an idea you had for your future. It’s when you have to grieve the future you wanted to share with someone or when you have to let go of the idea that your family will look a certain way," Lalitaa further added. She further noted down the types of relationship grief:

Stranger Syndrome: The grief to process the change in the relationship is tremendous. Knowing that a person used to be intimate with you and now they are just a stranger – this transition can have a big impact in us.

Unfulfilled expectations: Each one of us has expectations from the relationship we are in. In our minds, we also make up scenarios of the future and how things will turn out to be. That’s why when a relationship ends, we feel that the expectations remain unfulfilled.

Loss of intimacy and connection: Coping up with the thought that the deep intimacy that we once shared with the person has been lost can be very challenging.

Loneliness: When a significant person leaves, we are left with a void. That can make us feel isolated and lonely, not knowing right away how to fill the void.

Lost shared dreams: The dreams that we once had together with the person seem to be lost, and it can be challenging to fight that thought.

Identity shift: Separating from a partner, especially after having children with them can make us feel lost on how family will look like.

