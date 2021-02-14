V-Day: Denizens plan moments of love, ditching madding crowds

Sorting out a perfect Valentine’s Day plan could be a daunting task especially when we are surviving a pandemic. And couples in Delhi-NCR are therefore trying to make the most of their dates today, while ensuring safety and privacy, by opting for road trips or historical walks at lesser crowded nooks in the city. Ditching the dine-in scene at popular spots, many are even venturing out to explore what the Nature has in store for them.

Take for instance, Harish Kumar, a Gurugram based corporate professional, who is taking his wife for hiking around the Aravallis. “People think that romance dies after marriage but that’s so not true,” he says, adding, “We’re adrenaline junkies, and both of us love hiking and running. So we’ll do that first at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, and it will be followed by a nice dinner date.”

Many couples who feel the city will be too crowded, to accord them any privacy, are planning to escape the din and head to nearby places for a calm evening. Sheel Agarwal, a Delhi-based data analyst, says she and her boyfriend have plans to drive down to Alwar in Rajasthan. “Since we haven’t travelled in over a year because of the pandemic, the Valentine’s Day is a good occasion to venture out... I love to drive, and we both love road trips! Alwar is where we are headed, and since it’s a short drive from Delhi, we don’t even have to take leave the next day from our work since we’ll be back the same day,” she adds.

Exploring Delhi’s heritage is on the itinerary for Valentine’s Day for some. “My husband Aniket and I, both of us are major history buffs! Aniket has planned a day-long heritage walk at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. We also plan to go to Rahim’s tomb, which is known as Delhi’s monument of love and has been recently restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Usually, between work and other responsibilities we rarely get time to explore our city and spend time with each other. So we are trying to do both this time around,” says Payal Solanki, a Noida-based teacher.

And for those who are hoping to find love this V-Day, meeting prospective partners away from crowded places is a priority. “I had logged into a virtual dating app, and it’s been a few months that I’ve been talking to this guy. We’re now finally planning to meet on Valentine’s Day,” says Akanksha Sharma, a Delhi-based UPSC aspirant, adding, “Meeting in restaurants is very cliched, and honestly it’s not even too safe right now since most places might be crowded on this day. So I suggested we go on a cycling tour around the city considering we are both regular cyclists. Thodi privacy bhi mil jayegi and initial awkwardness bhi nahi hogi!”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter