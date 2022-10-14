Warning signs that your husband is cheating on you

Infidelity is the common reason why relationships or marriages go kaput. There are always tell-tale signs that people overlook as nobody wants to believe that the person they are in love with may be cheating on them. While both men and women cheat on each other, the popular perception is that the former is more unreliable when it comes to matters of heart. So how do you tell if your husband or boyfriend is cheating on you? Even before you find a proof, his body language will tell you that a third person has entered his life. He may be taking more interest in his physical appearance than before or may try to hide his phone even when you aren't exactly planning to spy on him. Another sign could be that your partner suddenly starts working long hours which means that he may be spending time elsewhere. (Also read: Why women continue to stay with men who cheat; expert offers insight)

"Cheating can shatter your self-confidence and leave you feeling betrayed, hurt, and even cause you to doubt yourself and your relationship. Trust is the foundation of any good relationship. If that trust is broken, it can be very difficult to repair. If you suspect that your partner may be cheating on you, it is important to be on the lookout for some of the warning signs or red flags," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder and Director – Gateway of Healing.

HOW TO TELL IF YOUR HUSBAND IS CHEATING ON YOU

1. You find unfamiliar items in their possession, such as condoms, sexy lingerie, or gift cards from romantic restaurants: It's never a good sign when you find unfamiliar items in your partner's possession. It could be a major sign indicative of cheating.

2. They are working longer hours or taking more business trips than usual. If your partner seems to be working a lot more than usual or are suddenly taking more business trips than usual, it may be because they are using their job as an excuse to spend time with someone else.

3. They have unexplained bruises or scratches on their body: It is not uncommon to have unexplained bruises or scratches on your body after making love. This can be a sign that your partner is enjoying the activity and is getting lost in the moment.

4. They have started working out a lot: Of course, there is nothing wrong with wanting to look and feel good, but if this is a sudden change and they hit the gym more often than they used to or start taking an unusual interest in their appearance, it may be a sign.

5. Money is disappearing from the bank account or household budget without any explanation: This can be a difficult thing to deal with. If you suspect that the money is disappearing from your bank accounts, make sure that you are doing what is best for you and your family.

6. Their phone habits have changed: From having their phone out in the open to being constantly locked away, don’t be blind. Sudden changes in their passwords or more secretiveness with their phone or computer could be a big red flag, hinting at infidelity.

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU SUSPECT YOUR HUSBAND IS CHEATING ON YOU

If you are wondering what counts as cheating, anything from flirting to physical intimacy with someone other than your partner can be classified as cheating.

"If you think your partner might be cheating on you, pay attention to both their behaviour and how you are feeling. If any of these signs resonate with what you are currently experiencing, the best thing you can do is talk to your partner directly about your concerns or seek professional help," says Dr Tugnait.

