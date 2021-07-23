We eloped: Anna Faris reveals she secretly married Michael Barrett

Mom star and Hollywood actor Anna Faris recently let it slip that her fiancé, Michael Barrett, is now her husband. Yes, the duo secretly tied the knot when they eloped and became man and wife at a local courthouse in Washington State. The 44-year-old actor recently revealed that she secretly married the 51-year-old cinematographer while she was talking during the latest episode of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified.

A caller asked Anna that she felt her friends had distanced from her after she got in a relationship, to which Anna replied, "I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of assessment," and the she let it slip, "But I'm looking around, so, my fiancé is right... he's now my husband."

She then went on to apologize giddily, "I'm sorry... I just blurted that out. I couldn't say fiancé anymore."

The actress went on to say how it just 'felt right' and that the wedding was "awesome... it was great."

Anna also revealed that she let the news slip to her family in a similar manner saying that when her aunt asked how she felt about becoming a step mom, the House Bunny star replied, "Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of four days ago."

E! News has obtained the couple's marriage certificate, which was signed on June 14. The couple started dating in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together that September, a month after Anna and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.

Anna had told People magazine in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she shared. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

Last month, the podcaster reflected on her experience with marriage and shared the advice she'd give to Jack, her 8-year-old with ex Chris Pratt.

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Faris said on an episode of her podcast featuring Glennon Doyle.

Faris' ex-husband Pratt is now married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor and senator Arnold Schwarznegger, and the two welcomed a daughter last year. Faris and Pratt share an eight-year-old son Jack. Faris was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter