What exactly is good parenting? 4 techniques to use

Good parenting is an intensive process that entails empowering your child to grow up to be a self-assured and caring person but fundamentally, it starts with self-care. Just as a well-kept garden produces vivid blooms, a parent who puts their own health first can create a joyful and peaceful home and this self-care includes mental, emotional and physical needs, setting a strong example for kids on how to cherish and take care of themselves.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Mehra, Certified in Child Nutrition, Nutrition and Yoga, shared, “A key component of successful parenting is being an informed parent. Maintaining your knowledge of child development, psychology and parenting strategies gives you the skills necessary to make decisions that are based on your child's needs. Another important tactic is to spend quality time together. Participating in activities that your child enjoys helps to strengthen your relationship and gives you an atmosphere for honest dialogue. Instead of trying to dictate your own goals to your children, support and promote their interests and goals. Don't let your child fall into the same comparison trap as others. Every kid is different, with their own talents and room for improvement.”

She suggested, “You provide them the tools they need to grow genuinely by fostering their individuality. Allow your child to take the initiative and expose them to a variety of experiences, including academics, sports, and extracurriculars. It is your responsibility to create chances and promote independence. Values like respect, cooperation, and empathy should be taught rather than only being academically focused. These principles will help them develop into accountable and good-hearted people. To put it simply, excellent parenting is a perfect combination of taking care of oneself, making educated decisions, spending quality time with one's children, respecting their individuality, instilling values, and offering opportunities. The next generation is being moulded into emotionally mature, well-rounded adults through a dedicated path.”

Echoing that good parenting involves several techniques to guide and nurture children effectively, Sonali Sarkar, Certified in Child Nutrition and Child Care, recommended four important techniques -

Practicing What You Preach: Being a role model for your children is crucial. It means embodying the values and behaviors you want to instill in them. If you want your children to be kind individuals, you must demonstrate kindness in your actions and interactions. Consistently practicing what you preach sets a positive example for them to follow. Showing Love and Affection: Demonstrating love and affection is essential in building a strong parent-child bond. Express your love both through physical gestures like warm hugs and also through words. Make sure your children feel supported and cared for, no matter the circumstances. This creates a sense of security and trust, encouraging them to share their experiences and feelings openly with you. Empathising with Their Perspective: As parents, it's essential to show empathy and understanding towards your children's viewpoints. While you may have learned a lot throughout your life, it's important to unlearn certain beliefs and acknowledge the current realities and affairs. By empathizing with your children's perspective, you create a safe space for them to express themselves without fear of judgment. Encouraging Independence: Fostering independence in your children is crucial for their personal growth and confidence. Allow them to make small decisions and take on age-appropriate responsibilities. Involving them in basic household chores and letting them have a say in their own lives helps build their confidence and autonomy.

By incorporating these tips into your parenting approach, you can foster a nurturing environment that promotes emotional well-being, empathy and independence in your children.

