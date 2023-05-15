In a relationship, more than we say that we are there for each other, we need to actually be there for each other. Action speaks a lot louder than words, and when consistently the words and the actions don’t match, it can be a major red flag in the relationship. When we find someone, we want to be with for a long time, we figure out how to be there for each other, through the ups and the downs. "We all have different ideas of what it feels like to be shown up for. And while this certainly falls into the love language thing… it is also important to keep in mind that just because we have primary ways of feeling loved… that doesn’t mean that’s only way we need to be taken care of,” wrote Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick as she explained how showing up for each other is a major element for a healthy and long relationship.

The therapist further explained what showing up for each other looks like:

Time: Giving someone your time and undivided attention is a major love language, and this includes doing the smallest of things such as checking on each other time and again. It also involves scheduling time together for building deeper connection and spending quality time together.

Tasks: Managing the tasks together and sharing responsibilities equally is also another love language which helps in building a better companionship that involves equal respect and responsibility.

Nurturance: We need to take out time to nurture the relationship and check on each other throughout the day. This also involves being affectionate and kind to each other and checking on each other's trauma and wounds.

Stimulation: This includes all types of stimulations, from physical to emotional to mental. This involves flirting with each other or teasing each other. Doing something out of the box together and gathering new experiences are also parts of stimulation.

