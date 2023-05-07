Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Choices we need to make for better relationships

Choices we need to make for better relationships

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 07, 2023 09:43 AM IST

From appreciating to investing in understanding each other's emotions, here are a few choices that we should make in a healthy relationship.

A healthy relationship creates a safe space for the people involved to flourish together and also individually. In order to create a healthy space for ourselves and our partners, there are certain choices that we need to make in order to ensure that we do not end up being toxic. This also requires constant communication, understanding each other's needs and expectations, and the urge to make things work out in the long term. In order to create a better relationship, we need to ensure that we are comfortable and that our partners are comfortable in the choices that we have made and are considering making in the coming future as well.

Choices we need to make for better relationships(Unsplash)

Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick addressed this and wrote, "If you are desiring a safe, fulfilling, and connected relationship… that is going to require that you take inventory of what is working and what is not. But then the real change can only take place through actions; by putting efforts into addressing what isn’t working." She further noted down a few choices that we need to make:

Needs: We need to start focusing on the needs and wants of both the people involved – ourselves and those of our partners, rather than just focusing on our own needs.

Triggers: We all have our triggers, but the way we choose to behave when we are triggered says a lot about ourselves. We need to understand our own triggers and work on our reactions.

Connections: We need to prioritise physical and emotional connections and start putting in effort to making them stronger with our partners.

Showing up: We need to show up for our partners, in all good and bad times, and understand their emotional phases and their experiences as well.

Questions: Having healthy communication can tell us a lot about a person. We need to start investing time in asking questions and communicating to our partner about our emotions.

Appreciation: A small appreciation goes a long way in a relationship, and we need to start expressing gratitude to our partners.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

