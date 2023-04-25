In a relationship, people either grow together or grow apart. In most relationships, people are not able to put in as many efforts needed in understanding each other and knowing that we are forever evolving as humans – hence things do not work out. But when we are patient and are understanding to accept the other person with their changes and imperfections, we are on the way to making a relationship work out. A positive attitude towards the relationship and ensuring that we have good communication between us helps in creating a safe space for growth for the people involved. Growing together in relationships looks like this...(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Things to normalise in our relationships: Therapist shares tips

Addressing this, Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick wrote, “Relationships are made up of evolving humans who are constantly changing as individuals… unless there are intentional efforts put into changing and growing together, it’s far too common for partners to start growing in opposite directions and not even recognize it until it’s too late.” She further noted down a few examples of what growing together in relationship looks like:

Goals: We should explain our goals to each other. Understanding individual goals and the way we see our relationship helps in creating better clarity.

Support: As we understand the goals, we should also explain to each other the kind of support we expect from the other person to reach the goals effectively.

Accountability: We should take accountability for our actions without being critical in nature and involving in blame games.

Difficult conversations: A healthy relationship involves having difficult conversations about everything under the roof, from finances to responsibilities.

Spending time together: While we do the grown-up thing, we should also embrace the inner child. We must not fo0rget to enjoy spending time together.

Date nights: We should put effort into keeping the spark alive.

“We talk a lot about ways to foster emotional intimacy, build healthy connection, and improve the way we show up for each other… but it’s important that we keep in mind, that a healthy relationship also requires a conscious decision to grow and evolve together,” Elizabeth wrapped the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON