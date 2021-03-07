Women's Day 2021 | Men have equal role in women empowerment: Hema Malini

BJP MP and iconic Bollywood actor Hema Malini took to her Instagram feed on Sunday to thank the men in her life and share how men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment on the eve of International Women's Day. The Baghban actor took to her social media feed and also congratulated the National Commission for Women for selecting the theme of 'Men for women', elaborating on the same via a series of posts she posted. The caption of one of the posts by the Sholay actor explained, "Men For Women #IWD2021. Men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment. They can play an important role in reclaiming responsibility at home, the community, and the workplace and become pillars of strength, support and motivation to women in their lives."

Further expressing her thoughts regarding the theme 'Men for women', she added in the caption, "National Commission for Women's 'Men for Women' initiative is a solidarity campaign to achieve equality by encouraging men to partake as agents of change and take action against negative stereotypes and behaviors. Women do their part in ensuring #genderequality everyday and #MenforWomen aims to make men an equal partner in this everyday movement!! Let's wholeheartedly support this initiative and actualise it in our actions and deeds! #MenforWomen #IWD2021 @ncwindia."

In the video posted on her timeline, Bollywood's Dream Girl talks about how men and women both need the support of each other to grow in life. She starts by talking about her father, who always supported her mother and their family. She said her father was initially not happy with her Bharatanatyam training, but later supported her dancing till his last breath.

Malini then talks about her brothers, who after their parents' deaths were always there for her and educated her on various topics like spirituality, general knowledge, and current affairs.

In the end, she complimented her husband, Dharmendra, for always supporting her in fulfilling her dreams and how his subtle presence has added many new dimensions to her personality.

She concluded the video by requesting everyone to also celebrate the men in their lives, on the occasion of International Women's Day.