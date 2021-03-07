Women's Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes to share with your special ladies
March 8 is observed as International Women's Day (IWD) all over the world, and the month of March is observed as Women's History Month. This day is a celebration in some parts of the world where women and womanhood are commemorated, while in others it is a day of protest with women taking to the streets or otherwise and protesting for equal rights, in some other countries the day is ignored altogether. However, you can make the women in your life feel special by giving them gifts and wishing them on this day, here are some images, quotes and wishes you can share with the special ladies in your life.
You just smile and the world changes. Let the harmony and colors of spring shine in your life!
If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. -Margaret Thatcher
I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. -B. R. Ambedkar
I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on International Women's Day 2021!
Any time women come together with a collective intention, it's a powerful thing. Whether it's sitting down making a quilt, in a kitchen preparing a meal, in a club reading the same book, or around the table playing cards, or planning a birthday party, when women come together with a collective intention, magic happens. -Phylicia Rashad
Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult. -Charlotte Whitton
To the woman of my dreams, you fill my days with happiness and my world with love! Happy Women's Day 2021!
The connections between and among women are the most feared, the most problematic, and the most potentially transforming force on the planet. - Adrienne Rich
Man does not control his own fate. The women in his life do that for him. -Groucho Marx
Happy Women's Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.
Women are the sustaining force of any society - they think of the children and the next generation's chances. -Margo MacDonald
A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water. -Eleanor Roosevelt
Some people are lost in the fire. But you are built from it! Best wishes on Women's Day.
In too many instances, the march to globalization has also meant the marginalization of women and girls. And that must change. -Hillary Clinton
