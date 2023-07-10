Worth every sip! How a historical drink from 1915 generates nearly $30,000 daily for this luxury hotel in Singapore?

The iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore is renowned for many things, but perhaps none more so than its signature cocktail, the Singapore Sling. Priced at $SGD39 (approximately $29 USD), this legendary drink has become a must-try for visitors from around the world. Now, the staggering daily revenue from this single beverage has been unveiled, shedding light on the hotel's lucrative venture.

Mixing Dollars with Delight: A Profitable Pour

Raffles Hotel in Singapore sells 1000 Singapore Slings per day, bringing in a daily revenue of $29,000.(Twitter)

According to News.com.au, during peak vacation periods, the Raffles Hotel sells an impressive 1000 Singapore Slings per day. This equates to a staggering daily revenue of $29,000. However, it's important to note that this figure does not account for service fees and taxes, bringing the total to an estimated $SGD46 (about $34 USD).

A Taste of History and Craftsmanship

The origins of the Singapore Sling trace back to 1915 when bartender Ngiam Tong Boon created this exquisite concoction at the hotel's renowned Long Bar. Today, it is widely regarded as the country's national drink, embodying the spirit and flavors of Singapore. The cocktail is a delightful blend of gin, pineapple juice, lime juice, curaçao, Bénédictine, grenadine, and cherry liqueur. Its signature pink hue adds to its allure and was intentionally designed to disguise the presence of alcohol.

A Socially Acceptable Libation

During an era when women were discouraged from publicly consuming alcohol, Ngiam saw an opportunity to create a beverage that would allow them to indulge discreetly. The Singapore Sling perfectly fit the bill, appearing as a harmless fruit juice while secretly containing the desired alcoholic kick. This innovative approach not only revolutionized drinking etiquette but also birthed an enduring symbol of the hotel's heritage.

While some may question the steep price of the Singapore Sling, many visitors affirm that it's about more than just the drink itself. TikTokers have shared their experiences, emphasizing the historic background and ambiance that make it a truly unforgettable experience. As @swizzyinsg puts it, "The drink itself is not worth the $39, but the whole experience with the historic background is." Another TikToker, Oli Brandon, considers it a "once in a lifetime thing" for those fortunate enough to visit Singapore.

More Than Just a Drink: The Raffles Hotel Legacy

Beyond its famous cocktail, the Raffles Hotel boasts a rich history and numerous unique traditions. Guests are invited to indulge in throwing peanut shells on the floor—an unusual act in Singapore, where littering is strictly regulated and penalized. The hotel proudly claims to be the only place where littering is "encouraged." Over the years, this esteemed establishment has welcomed esteemed guests, including Queen Elizabeth II and legendary celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and John Wayne.

Whether it's the allure of the historic cocktail or the captivating ambiance of the hotel itself, the Raffles Hotel continues to captivate visitors and leave a lasting impression. And while the Singapore Sling may come with a price tag, for many, it's an investment in a remarkable experience and a taste of unparalleled luxury.

(Source: New York Post)