Social media poses profound risk to teenagers' mental health, says US Surgeon General in advisory

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy in a new advisory released on Tuesday has warned about risks associated with social media use in teenagers, and said that social media can have "profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents." The advisory says that at this time, there isn't enough evidence to determine if social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents but we “must acknowledge the growing body of research about potential harms, increase our collective understanding of the risks associated with social media use, and urgently take action to create safe and healthy digital environments that minimize harm and safeguard children’s and adolescents’ mental health and well-being during critical stages of development.” (Also read: 6 joint issues smartphone overuse can cause)

(Pexels)

The advisory notes that teenagers who use social media for more than three hours a day face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of depression and anxiety. While social media may have benefits for some youth, there are indicators that it can also pose risks to their mental health and well-being. Adolescence, in particular, is a vulnerable period of brain development, and frequent social media use may have negative effects.

As per the note, up to 95% of youth aged 13–17 use social media platform, with more than a third using social media “almost constantly.” While 13 is the minimum age required to register on US social media platforms, nearly 40% of children aged 8–12 use social media.

The 25-page advisory is released as part of US president Joe Biden’s recent push to prioritize mental healthcare in the country.

How social media impacts brain development

During adolescence, which typically occurs between the ages of 10 and 19, the brain undergoes significant developmental changes that make this period highly sensitive. This is a time when risk-taking behaviours peak, fluctuations in well-being are experienced, and mental health challenges like depression often emerge.

In early adolescence, when identities and sense of self-worth are forming, brain development is especially susceptible to social pressures, peer opinions, and peer comparison.

The report says that frequent social media use may be associated with distinct changes in the developing brain in the amygdala (important for emotional learning and behavior) and the prefrontal cortex (important for impulse control, emotional regulation, and moderating social behavior), and could increase sensitivity to social rewards and punishments. As such, adolescents may experience heightened emotional sensitivity to the communicative and interactive nature of social media.

Among the many potential harmful effects of social media that the report highlighted, it also noted how social media use is related to poor sleep quality. Poor sleep can lead to altered neurological development in adolescent brains, cause depressive symptoms, and suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

With more than a third of teenagers reporting that using screens till midnight or later.

In this advisory, Dr Murthy urges policymakers and technology companies for addressing the growing mental health crisis, and encourages lawmakers to introduce new regulations.