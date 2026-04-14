Have you ever felt like you are doing everything right, yet you are not able to move ahead in life, and something invisible keeps holding you back? Like you have outgrown a phase of your life, but it has not quite let go of you yet? Many people experience this quiet resistance at some point, and sometimes, it's not about effort or ability at all. It's about old emotional or energetic patterns we're still tied to.

5 signs an outdated soul contract might be affecting your life(Freepik)

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This is where the idea of 'soul contracts' comes in, explains Akashic Records teacher Rita Ellen Mirchandani. People often think of soul contracts in big, dramatic ways: like being destined to meet a soulmate or having a purpose to heal others. But in reality, these contracts can be much more subtle. They exist in everyday relationships, habits, and patterns. They are like silent agreements we have made that shape how we experience life.

ALSO READ: 7 signs of a spiritual awakening that may feel like a 'curse' but are not

And just like anything else, not all of these agreements stay useful forever. Some of them simply expire. When they do, they can start to feel heavy, restrictive, or even confusing.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five signs that an outdated soul contract might still be influencing your life: Recurring physical discomfort {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five signs that an outdated soul contract might still be influencing your life: Recurring physical discomfort {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You may notice repeated injuries, tension, or discomfort in the same area. While this is not true for everyone and should never replace medical advice, sometimes the body mirrors what we are holding onto emotionally or energetically. If something feels 'off' beyond the physical, it's worth paying attention to that inner nudge. The same patterns keep coming back in different ways {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may notice repeated injuries, tension, or discomfort in the same area. While this is not true for everyone and should never replace medical advice, sometimes the body mirrors what we are holding onto emotionally or energetically. If something feels 'off' beyond the physical, it's worth paying attention to that inner nudge. The same patterns keep coming back in different ways {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Have you ever found yourself in almost identical situations, just with different people or places? It could be losing jobs in similar ways, facing the same kind of conflicts, or attracting the same outcomes despite trying to change. Repeating cycles often point to something unresolved; a pattern that is asking to be seen and released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Have you ever found yourself in almost identical situations, just with different people or places? It could be losing jobs in similar ways, facing the same kind of conflicts, or attracting the same outcomes despite trying to change. Repeating cycles often point to something unresolved; a pattern that is asking to be seen and released. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: 5 ways intuitive empaths see and experience the world differently

Familiar faces in different people

It can feel strange, but sometimes you meet people who remind you strongly of someone from your past; not just in looks, but in behavior, energy, or the way they make you feel. It is as if the same story is playing out again with a different cast. This can be a sign that a part of your subconscious is still holding onto an old dynamic.

Feeling stuck no matter what you do

There are phases in life where effort does not translate into progress. You try different approaches, work harder, change strategies, but something still does not move. This kind of resistance can feel frustrating and exhausting, and sometimes it points to an inner block rather than an external one.

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A sense that something isn't aligned

This is perhaps the most common and the hardest to explain. There is no clear problem, yet something does not feel right. You cannot quite put your finger on it, but deep down, you know you are out of sync with yourself or your path. That subtle feeling is often your intuition trying to get your attention.

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ALSO READ: 5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle

Disclaimer: This content is based on spiritual beliefs and is meant for general understanding, not as a proven fact. If you are feeling stuck or struggling, seek practical guidance or professional support.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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