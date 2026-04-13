There are some moments in life that are hard to explain with logic, yet they still feel very real. Feeling the presence of loved ones who have passed away can be one such experience. It may come as a sudden sense that someone is near, a memory that appears out of nowhere, or a feeling that gently brings comfort and calm.

6 signs your deceased loved ones are watching over you(Freepik)

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According to beliefs, our loved ones continue to stay connected with us; not physically, but through energy, signs, and moments that arrive exactly when we need them. And if you have ever experienced something like this, you will know it does not feel scary; it rather feels warm, as if they are still watching over you.

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Here are six signs that might suggest your deceased loved ones are still close to you:

1. You notice unexplained sparkles or flickers of light

Every now and then, you might catch a tiny flash, a shimmer, or a flicker of light that doesn’t seem to come from any clear source. It’s subtle, easy to dismiss, yet it draws your attention. Some believe these small visual moments are a way for spiritual energy to make itself known.

2. A familiar scent suddenly surrounds you

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{{^usCountry}} Out of nowhere, you smell something that instantly reminds you of them: their perfume, a dish they loved, or even a scent tied to a shared memory. You look around, but there is no explanation for it. For a brief moment, it feels as if they are right there beside you. 3. You dream of them in a calm, vivid way {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of nowhere, you smell something that instantly reminds you of them: their perfume, a dish they loved, or even a scent tied to a shared memory. You look around, but there is no explanation for it. For a brief moment, it feels as if they are right there beside you. 3. You dream of them in a calm, vivid way {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Not all dreams feel the same. When you see a loved one in a dream, and everything feels clear, peaceful, and emotionally real, it can stay with you long after you wake up. They might speak to you, smile, or sit with you. These dreams don’t feel random; they feel like a quiet visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not all dreams feel the same. When you see a loved one in a dream, and everything feels clear, peaceful, and emotionally real, it can stay with you long after you wake up. They might speak to you, smile, or sit with you. These dreams don’t feel random; they feel like a quiet visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children 4. You keep noticing signs connected to them {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children 4. You keep noticing signs connected to them {{/usCountry}}

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It could be their name appearing in unexpected places, their birthdate, or certain numbers that remind you of them. When it happens repeatedly, it begins to feel more than a coincidence. Almost like a gentle nudge, reminding you of their presence.

5. You feel an unexplainable sense of calm during hard times

In moments when you would normally feel overwhelmed, there is instead a strange sense of peace. As if something, or someone, is guiding and protecting you. Even in uncertainty, you don’t feel entirely alone.

6. A song linked to them plays at the perfect moment

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You are thinking about them or going through something emotional, and suddenly a song associated with them starts playing. It might be on the radio, a playlist, or in a place you did not expect. The timing feels too perfect to ignore; it’s like a quiet message reaching you.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on spiritual beliefs and should not be taken as a scientific fact.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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