There are some moments in life that are hard to explain with logic, yet they still feel very real. Feeling the presence of loved ones who have passed away can be one such experience. It may come as a sudden sense that someone is near, a memory that appears out of nowhere, or a feeling that gently brings comfort and calm. 6 signs your deceased loved ones are watching over you (Freepik)

According to beliefs, our loved ones continue to stay connected with us; not physically, but through energy, signs, and moments that arrive exactly when we need them. And if you have ever experienced something like this, you will know it does not feel scary; it rather feels warm, as if they are still watching over you.

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Here are six signs that might suggest your deceased loved ones are still close to you:

1. You notice unexplained sparkles or flickers of light Every now and then, you might catch a tiny flash, a shimmer, or a flicker of light that doesn’t seem to come from any clear source. It’s subtle, easy to dismiss, yet it draws your attention. Some believe these small visual moments are a way for spiritual energy to make itself known.

2. A familiar scent suddenly surrounds you Out of nowhere, you smell something that instantly reminds you of them: their perfume, a dish they loved, or even a scent tied to a shared memory. You look around, but there is no explanation for it. For a brief moment, it feels as if they are right there beside you.

3. You dream of them in a calm, vivid way Not all dreams feel the same. When you see a loved one in a dream, and everything feels clear, peaceful, and emotionally real, it can stay with you long after you wake up. They might speak to you, smile, or sit with you. These dreams don’t feel random; they feel like a quiet visit.

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4. You keep noticing signs connected to them It could be their name appearing in unexpected places, their birthdate, or certain numbers that remind you of them. When it happens repeatedly, it begins to feel more than a coincidence. Almost like a gentle nudge, reminding you of their presence.