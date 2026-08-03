7 subtle mind games disguised as love and care that may actually be emotional manipulation, according to psychology

Not every caring gesture comes from a healthy place. Behavior that appears loving on the surface can actually be a subtle form of emotional manipulation. While these actions are not always intentional, they can create confusion, self-doubt, and emotional dependence over time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recognizing these patterns does not mean every relationship is unhealthy, but it can help you understand when something feels off. Here are seven subtle mind games that may be disguised as love and care.

ALSO READ: 7 psychological techniques that can help you build confidence and leave a lasting impression wherever you go

1. Gaslighting

Gaslighting is one of the most well-known forms of emotional manipulation. It happens when someone repeatedly denies your experiences or twists reality until you begin to question your own memory, feelings, or judgment. You may clearly remember what happened, only to be told that you are imagining things or overreacting. Over time, this can make you lose confidence in your own instincts and rely more on the other person's version of events.

2. Love bombing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Grand romantic gestures can feel exciting, especially at the beginning of a relationship. But when overwhelming affection, constant attention, expensive gifts, or talk of a future together happens too quickly, it may be a way of creating emotional dependence. Healthy relationships usually grow at a comfortable pace. If someone rushes intimacy before trust has had time to develop, it may be worth asking whether the attention is genuine or being used to gain control. 3. The silent treatment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grand romantic gestures can feel exciting, especially at the beginning of a relationship. But when overwhelming affection, constant attention, expensive gifts, or talk of a future together happens too quickly, it may be a way of creating emotional dependence. Healthy relationships usually grow at a comfortable pace. If someone rushes intimacy before trust has had time to develop, it may be worth asking whether the attention is genuine or being used to gain control. 3. The silent treatment {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Everyone needs space from time to time, but there is a difference between taking a healthy break and using silence as punishment. When someone intentionally ignores you, refuses to communicate, or withdraws affection to make you feel guilty or anxious, the silence becomes a form of control. Instead of resolving the conflict, it often leaves you feeling isolated and desperate to fix a problem you may not have caused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: How to attract more miracles into your life with 9 simple practices, according to a Feng Shui expert

4. DARVO

DARVO stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender. It is a pattern in which someone first denies their behavior, then attacks the person confronting them, and finally presents themselves as the real victim. Instead of taking responsibility, the focus shifts away from what happened and onto your reaction. Before you know it, you may find yourself defending your own feelings rather than discussing the original issue.

5. Triangulation

Rather than speaking to you directly, someone may involve another person in the conflict. This could be a friend, family member, or colleague whose opinions are used to influence or pressure you. The result is often confusion and division. Instead of solving the issue together, the conversation turns into a discussion of outside opinions, making it harder to address the real problem.

6. Moving the goalposts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No matter how hard you try, the expectations keep changing. As soon as you meet one standard, another appears. This can leave you feeling like you are never good enough, even though you continue to put in effort. The issue is not necessarily your ability to succeed. The expectations were never meant to stay the same.

7. Breadcrumbing

Breadcrumbing is a very popular term these days. It is when someone gives you just enough attention to keep you emotionally invested without offering genuine commitment or consistency. An occasional text, a brief moment of affection, or small signs of interest can create hope that things will improve. But if those moments are rare and never lead to a healthier relationship, you may be holding on to promises that were never intended to become reality.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Ashita wa Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku: The Japanese philosophy that may help ease anxiety and reduce stress

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to diagnose emotional abuse or relationship issues. If you are experiencing emotional distress or abuse, consider seeking support from a qualified mental health professional or a trusted support service.