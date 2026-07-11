A spiritual perspective: Sadhguru explains how emotions can influence every part of your life

Every emotion we experience, whether joy, anger, fear or sadness, has the power to shape our thoughts and actions. But what if emotions are not something that simply happens to us? What if they are an opportunity for spiritual growth?

Sadhguru's latest video explains how emotions can influence every part of life (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent video, Sadhguru invites people to look at emotions from a different perspective. Rather than blaming circumstances or other people for how we feel, he suggests that emotions are created within us.

The spiritual meaning of emotions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Many spiritual traditions teach that the outside world is constantly changing, but lasting peace comes from understanding what is happening within. Sadhguru echoes this idea by explaining that while external events may trigger emotions, our inner experience is ultimately our own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many spiritual traditions teach that the outside world is constantly changing, but lasting peace comes from understanding what is happening within. Sadhguru echoes this idea by explaining that while external events may trigger emotions, our inner experience is ultimately our own. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

From a spiritual point of view, emotions are not enemies to be fought or suppressed. Instead, they can act as mirrors, revealing how we respond to life. Anger may point to resistance, fear may reveal attachment to certainty, and joy may arise when we feel connected to ourselves and others.

Why awareness matters more than control

Sadhguru often says spirituality is not about controlling life but about becoming conscious. The same idea applies to emotions.

When we react without awareness, emotions can dictate our words, decisions and relationships. A single moment of anger can damage trust, while fear can stop us from taking meaningful steps forward.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, when we become aware of an emotion as it arises, we create a space between the feeling and our response. According to Sadhguru, it is within this space that true freedom begins.

Also Read Angel number 444: Here's what spiritual experts say this angel number could mean

Can emotions become a spiritual teacher?

Instead of asking, "How do I get rid of negative emotions?" spirituality asks a different question: "What is this emotion trying to show me?"

Every emotional experience becomes an opportunity for self-inquiry. Rather than judging ourselves for feeling anxious or upset, we can observe those feelings with curiosity. This practice, found in many spiritual traditions, shifts the focus from reacting to understanding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sadhguru suggests that inner transformation does not happen by changing the world around us. It begins when we understand the mechanics of our own mind and emotions.

Practices that support emotional balance

According to Sadhguru, emotional balance develops through consistent inner work rather than quick solutions. Meditation is one of the most important practices he recommends because it helps create distance between the observer and the emotion.

Mindful breathing, spending time in silence and becoming more aware of one's thoughts are also ways to cultivate inner stability. These practices are not meant to eliminate emotions but to prevent them from becoming overwhelming.

Over time, awareness allows people to experience emotions fully without becoming trapped by them.

The journey from reaction to inner freedom

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deeper message in Sadhguru's recent video is that spirituality is not separate from everyday life. Every emotional experience offers a chance to become more conscious.

Rather than allowing anger, fear or sadness to define who we are, Sadhguru encourages people to see these emotions as temporary experiences passing through the mind. As awareness grows, emotions no longer control every decision. Instead, they become part of a larger journey toward inner clarity and self-realisation.

In this way, emotions are transformed from obstacles into teachers. They remind us that lasting peace is not found by changing every situation around us, but by discovering the stillness that exists within.