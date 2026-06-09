Some relationships feel instantly comfortable, while others arrive with an intensity that is impossible to ignore. Then there are connections that leave you questioning everything, including why you cannot seem to walk away. It is no surprise that many people wonder whether they have met a soulmate, a twin flame, or a karmic partner.

Are they your Soulmate, Twin Flame, or Karmic Partner? An expert explains the difference (Pinterest)

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According to IPHM-certified Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud, this is one of the most common questions she receives during tarot readings.

ALSO READ: Your forehead may reveal hidden clues about your destiny and past life karma, says an expert

"What is this connection? Is this my soulmate, twin flame, or a karmic partner?"

“This question pops up in most minds because some relationships feel easy and comforting. Some feel intense and magnetic. Others completely turn your life upside down, leaving you wondering why you can't let go even when you know you should. The truth is that not every deep connection is a soulmate, and not every difficult connection is a twin flame,” added the Spiritual Life Coach.

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{{^usCountry}} So how can you tell the difference? Here's what you need to know. Soulmates: They feel like home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So how can you tell the difference? Here's what you need to know. Soulmates: They feel like home {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Contrary to popular belief, soulmates are not always romantic partners. A soulmate can be: A spouse

A best friend

A family member

A mentor

Even a beloved pet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contrary to popular belief, soulmates are not always romantic partners. A soulmate can be: A spouse

A best friend

A family member

A mentor

Even a beloved pet {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When you meet a soulmate, the connection often feels familiar from the very beginning. There is a natural sense of comfort, trust, and emotional safety. You feel accepted for who you are, understood without having to explain everything, and encouraged to grow without feeling pressured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you meet a soulmate, the connection often feels familiar from the very beginning. There is a natural sense of comfort, trust, and emotional safety. You feel accepted for who you are, understood without having to explain everything, and encouraged to grow without feeling pressured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Like any relationship, soulmate connections can have disagreements and challenges. However, they usually feel supportive rather than chaotic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like any relationship, soulmate connections can have disagreements and challenges. However, they usually feel supportive rather than chaotic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When I see soulmate energy in tarot, I often notice cards that reflect harmony, partnership, and emotional security rather than emotional turmoil,” shared Sud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I see soulmate energy in tarot, I often notice cards that reflect harmony, partnership, and emotional security rather than emotional turmoil,” shared Sud. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: How to tell if it's love or a waste of time, according to a face reader

Twin Flames: They mirror what you need to heal

Twin flames are the most misunderstood connections in the spiritual world. Social media has popularized the concept, but many people mistakenly label obsession, inconsistency, and emotional pain as part of a twin flame journey.

A true twin flame connection acts like a mirror, reflecting parts of yourself that you may not always want to see.

This person can bring attention to:

Your fears

Your insecurities

Your wounds

Your strengths

Your untapped potential

“You may feel drawn to them for reasons you can't explain, deeply changed by the connection, triggered in unexpected ways and forced to confront parts of yourself you've avoided. Twin flame connections are often catalysts for personal growth rather than fairy-tale romances,” says the Energy Worker.

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Twin flame connection is not just about bringing two people together. Its deeper purpose is personal evolution and transformation.

Karmic Partners: They arrive with important lessons

Karmic relationships are often the most difficult to identify because they usually begin with intense chemistry. Everything can feel exciting, magnetic, and almost addictive.

However, over time, the same patterns tend to repeat themselves.

You may notice:

Constant emotional highs and lows

Repeated arguments

Difficulty walking away despite feeling unhappy

Feeling drained more often than fulfilled

Lessons that keep showing up in different forms

Kishori continues, “Karmic partners usually enter our lives to teach something important. Sometimes the lesson is self-worth. Sometimes it’s boundaries. Sometimes it’s learning to choose yourself. These relationships aren’t punishments from the universe. They’re classrooms. The challenge is that many people stay in karmic relationships long after the lesson has been delivered.”

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So to help you deal better, instead of asking what label a connection has, ask yourself:

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How do I feel after interacting with this person?

Do you feel peaceful and supported?

Or emotionally exhausted and confused?

Am I growing or constantly struggling? Growth can feel uncomfortable, but it shouldn't feel like endless suffering.

Does this relationship bring clarity or chaos? Healthy connections generally create more understanding over time, not more confusion.

Who am I becoming because of this connection?

“When clients ask me whether someone is a soulmate, twin flame, or karmic partner, the cards rarely focus on labels. Instead, they reveal the purpose of the connection. Some people arrive to stay. Some arrive to awaken you. Some arrive to teach a lesson. And sometimes the most important thing isn't identifying the connection. It's understanding what your soul is trying to learn from it right now,” shared the Founder of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Crystals to attract healthy love

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Whether you are hoping to attract a soulmate, heal after a karmic relationship, or prepare for a healthy partnership, crystals can serve as gentle reminders of the kind of love you deserve.

Rose Quartz

Widely known as the stone of self-love, emotional healing, and compassionate relationships. If you are recovering from heartbreak, it is often one of the first crystals recommended.

Rhodonite

Helps heal emotional wounds and encourages healthier relationship patterns. It can be especially helpful if you are trying to break cycles linked to past relationships.

Green Aventurine

Supports opening your heart to new possibilities and can help you release fears around love, trust, and vulnerability.

If you are seeking commitment and emotional stability, Rose Quartz and Moonstone can be a powerful combination. Rose Quartz nurtures the heart, while Moonstone supports emotional balance, intuition, and trust in divine timing.

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ALSO READ: How to know if you are in a karmic relationship

Disclaimer: Spiritual and tarot-based interpretations are matters of personal belief and should be viewed as guidance rather than absolute truth. Your experiences, choices, and circumstances play the most important role in shaping your relationships and personal growth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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