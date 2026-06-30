Ever met someone who felt strangely familiar from the very first conversation? Or found yourself wondering why you keep attracting the same type of partner, even though the faces and circumstances change? According to some spiritual traditions, these recurring relationship patterns may point to lessons that are still waiting to be understood. While there's no scientific evidence to confirm the idea of past-life connections, practices such as tarot, energy work, and Akashic Record readings often encourage people to look at recurring emotional patterns as opportunities for self-awareness and personal growth.

Are you repeating a past-life pattern in your current relationship? An expert explains (Magnific)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Energy Worker Kishori Sud believes these experiences are more common than many people realize.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to use crystals to protect your aura and stay balanced

“This happens a lot with most people, at least once in their lifetime, when they meet someone who feels strangely familiar from the very beginning. Some may even keep asking themselves, ‘Why do I keep attracting the same kind of relationship?’ These are questions I often hear during tarot readings. Yes, every relationship has its own dynamics. Still, spiritual practices such as Akashic Record readings, tarot, and energy work often encourage us to look beyond the surface and examine the patterns we repeatedly live out."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She adds that the focus should not be on proving whether a relationship comes from a past life, but on understanding what it may be teaching you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds that the focus should not be on proving whether a relationship comes from a past life, but on understanding what it may be teaching you. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“From a spiritual perspective, the goal isn't to prove that a relationship comes from a past life. Instead, it's to ask whether a recurring pattern is asking to be understood, healed, or transformed in this lifetime,” added the IPHM-certified Tarot Reader, Founder of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Here are some signs that you may be repeating a familiar relationship pattern.

You keep living the same story with different people

One of the clearest signs of an unresolved pattern is repetition. You may notice that every relationship begins with intense chemistry but ends in emotional distance. Or perhaps you often become the caretaker, struggle to trust, fear abandonment, or find yourself drawn to emotionally unavailable partners.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to energy work, when a lesson remains unresolved, life may continue presenting it in different forms until you respond differently. The people may change, but the emotional pattern often stays the same.

A connection feels instantly familiar

Some people enter your life with an immediate sense of recognition. Conversations flow easily, emotions feel unusually strong, or the bond seems much deeper than the amount of time you've known each other.

In Akashic Record traditions, these experiences are sometimes seen as soul connections or unfinished lessons carried across lifetimes. Whether you interpret that literally or as a symbolic experience, the relationship may still have something meaningful to teach you.

ALSO READ: 3 uncommon crystals for anxiety that deserve more attention

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the same time, remember that familiarity is not always the same as compatibility. A connection can feel powerful while still challenging you to grow, rather than encouraging you to stay where you are.

What should you do if you experience these connections?

Notice what the relationship awakens within you

Every relationship reflects something to you. Instead of asking only, "What is this person doing to me?" try asking yourself, "What part of me is asking to be healed through this experience?"

A relationship may uncover wounds related to self-worth, trust, vulnerability, forgiveness, or self-expression. While these experiences can be uncomfortable, they also create growth opportunities. Sometimes, the greatest lesson isn't about holding on to the relationship. It's about learning more about yourself through it.

Breaking the cycle begins with awareness

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you feel like you're repeating the same relationship pattern, start by observing it without judging yourself.

Notice the qualities you consistently look for in partners.

Reflect on the emotions that keep resurfacing.

Pay attention to the boundaries you find difficult to maintain.

Ask yourself whether your choices are coming from love or fear.

Write down recurring experiences and themes in a journal.

Awareness may not change a pattern overnight, but it gives you the chance to make different choices the next time a similar situation arises.

Healing can help you change the pattern

From an energy work perspective, healing isn't about erasing the past, whether it belongs to this lifetime or another. Instead, it's about changing the way you respond to your experiences in the present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As you build your self-worth, communicate more openly, and make conscious decisions, you may shift the patterns that keep repeating in your relationships. Whether you view these experiences through the lens of Akashic Records, tarot, psychology, or personal reflection, the message remains the same. Instead of asking why the same lesson keeps appearing, ask yourself what it is trying to teach you.

ALSO READ: Can Akashic Records help you decode your life patterns? Dr Kumarr explains

Disclaimer: Spiritual practices such as tarot, Akashic Record readings, and energy work are based on personal beliefs and lack scientific evidence. Their insights should be viewed as tools for self-reflection and personal growth, not as proven facts or professional psychological advice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}