Bhadrapada Purnima 2026: Date, timings and spiritual practices you can perform

Bhadrapada Purnima falls on September 26, 2026, and holds spiritual significance for devotees who observe fasting, prayer, charity and meditation on the full moon. Spiritual expert Yuvika Dhar shares with Hindustan Times that the day can offer an opportunity for self-purification, self-discipline and spiritual reflection. You can use the lunar day to slow down, spend time in prayer and reconnect with your spiritual practices.

When is Bhadrapada Purnima 2026?

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According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Bhadrapada Purnima begins in September. However, devotees will observe the Purnima vrat on September 26.

Purnima Tithi begins: September 25, around 11:06 PM

Purnima Tithi ends: September 26, around 10:18 PM

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What makes Bhadrapada Purnima spiritually important?

Bhadrapada Purnima encourages spiritual seekers to focus on devotion, self-discipline and inner reflection. Hindu religious traditions associate the day with practices such as fasting, charity, worship, meditation and listening to sacred stories.

According to Yuvika Dhar, you can approach these practices as a way to create quiet time for yourself and reflect on your thoughts, actions and spiritual goals.

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Many devotees observe a fast according to their personal faith and tradition. Some follow a Nirjala fast, while others choose a Phalahari fast that includes fruits and other permitted foods.

You can also spend time in prayer, bhajans, kirtans, meditation or listening to sacred stories. Traditional practices also include charity and worshipping Lord Vishnu as Satyanarayana.

Some Hindu traditions also recommend taking a holy dip in the Ganges and offering Arghya to Lord Chandra. Follow the practices prescribed by your family tradition or seek guidance from a knowledgeable religious practitioner.

How can fasting support spiritual reflection?

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Fasting can become more than a ritual when you approach it with intention. Yuvika Dhar says fasting can encourage self-purification and self-discipline. You can use the quiet time to meditate, pray or reflect instead of focusing only on food restrictions.

If you choose to observe a strict or Nirjala fast, seek appropriate guidance and consider your individual health needs.

What can spiritual seekers reflect on?

For spiritual seekers, Bhadrapada Purnima can provide a moment to pause and look inward. You can use the full moon as an opportunity to practise gratitude, spend quiet time with yourself and reflect on what you want to release or change.

The day does not have to involve elaborate rituals. Even a few moments of prayer, meditation or reading a sacred text can help you create space for reflection.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. You may seek guidance from a religious practitioner for performing these rituals.