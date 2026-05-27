Black Aura meaning: The mysterious aura colour that most people do not know exists
Kishori says that unlike permanent aura colours, black aura energy is usually temporary. And people with this energy are sensitive beneath the surface.
When you hear about aura colours, you probably think of bright shades like blue, green, or purple. But black aura energy is one of the least understood and most misinterpreted aura colours in spirituality. Many people immediately connect it with negativity or bad luck, but that is not always the case. In many situations, a black aura can appear when you are emotionally exhausted, deeply hurt, or going through a major personal transformation.
Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe says that “In aura reading, black energy often appears during periods of emotional pain, energetic protection, burnout, grief, deep transformation, or spiritual overwhelm. It can reflect blocked energy, emotional trauma, or a soul going through intense healing and rebirth.”
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She further explains, “Unlike permanent aura colours, black aura energy is usually temporary. It often appears when someone is carrying emotional heaviness, suppressing pain, absorbing negativity from others, or protecting themselves after emotional hurt. People with black aura energy are often extremely sensitive beneath the surface. Their energy may feel intense, mysterious, guarded, or emotionally distant because they are carrying unprocessed emotional weight.”
Signs of a weak or blocked Black Aura
If your black aura energy feels unbalanced, you may notice emotional, mental, and physical changes that are difficult to ignore. Common emotional signs include:
- Emotional numbness
- Overthinking
- Isolation
- Irritability
- Trust issues
- Feeling disconnected from life
- Constant emotional exhaustion
If your black aura energy feels unbalanced, you may notice emotional, mental, and physical changes that are difficult to ignore. Common emotional signs include:
- Emotional numbness
- Overthinking
- Isolation
- Irritability
- Trust issues
- Feeling disconnected from life
- Constant emotional exhaustion
You may also feel drained after being around certain people or emotionally overwhelmed without fully understanding why. According to spiritual beliefs, black aura patches can sometimes appear when you are absorbing negativity from toxic relationships, stressful environments, or emotional pressure. Highly sensitive people and empaths often experience this during emotionally difficult periods.
Physical signs may include:
- Headaches
- Poor sleep
- Fatigue
- Chest heaviness
- Body tension
- Anxiety
- Mental exhaustion even after resting
How to heal and cleanse a Black Aura{{/usCountry}}
You may also feel drained after being around certain people or emotionally overwhelmed without fully understanding why. According to spiritual beliefs, black aura patches can sometimes appear when you are absorbing negativity from toxic relationships, stressful environments, or emotional pressure. Highly sensitive people and empaths often experience this during emotionally difficult periods.
Physical signs may include:
- Headaches
- Poor sleep
- Fatigue
- Chest heaviness
- Body tension
- Anxiety
- Mental exhaustion even after resting
How to heal and cleanse a Black Aura{{/usCountry}}
Healing black aura energy starts with emotional honesty. Instead of pretending to be strong all the time, allow yourself to acknowledge what you are carrying emotionally. Taking rest is not weakness, but a part of healing, and simple practices can help you be more grounded and emotionally lighter.{{/usCountry}}
Healing black aura energy starts with emotional honesty. Instead of pretending to be strong all the time, allow yourself to acknowledge what you are carrying emotionally. Taking rest is not weakness, but a part of healing, and simple practices can help you be more grounded and emotionally lighter.{{/usCountry}}
ALSO READ: Yellow Aura meaning: How to heal a weak yellow aura and balance your solar plexus chakra
- Clean your living space regularly
- Take salt baths
- Spend time in sunlight and nature
- Limit time around emotionally draining people
- Practice grounding exercises
- Focus on proper rest and sleep
Shadow work journaling can also be useful. It helps you process emotions that may have stayed buried for a long time. In many cases, healing a black aura means finally facing feelings you ignored to survive difficult situations.
Daily affirmation: “I release heavy energy. I am protected, grounded, and healing.”
Best healing frequencies for Black Aura cleansing
Certain sound frequencies are believed to support emotional release and energetic healing:
396 Hz for releasing fear, guilt, and emotional heaviness
417 Hz for clearing blocked and stagnant energy
528 Hz for emotional healing and energetic renewal
Deep meditation music, rain sounds, and grounding frequencies also help you feel calmer and more balanced.
Best crystals for Black Aura healing
Many people use crystals as part of spiritual healing practices. Some commonly recommended crystals for black aura cleansing include:
ALSO READ: Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra
- Black Tourmaline for protection and negativity removal
- Obsidian for grounding and emotional release
- Smoky Quartz for detoxifying heavy energy
- Amethyst for emotional calm and spiritual healing
- Selenite for aura cleansing and peace
You can keep them near your doorway, place them under your pillow, or carry them with you throughout the day.
Best incense and essential oils for protection
Certain scents are believed to support emotional grounding and energy cleansing.
Recommended incense:
- Frankincense
- Sage
- Myrrh
- Sandalwood
Essential oils often used:
- Cedarwood
- Lavender
- Frankincense
- Patchouli
You can use them during meditation, while taking a bath, or when cleansing your living space.
Activities that may strengthen Black Aura energy
Small daily habits can support emotional healing and help you feel more balanced over time:
- Salt baths and aura cleansing
- Shadow work journaling
- Spending quiet time in nature
- Decluttering emotional and physical spaces
- Deep rest and proper sleep
- Cutting energetic ties with toxic people
- Grounding and breathing exercises
ALSO READ: Red Aura meaning: How to heal a weak red aura and balance your root chakra
Disclaimer: Spiritual healing practices and aura readings are based on personal beliefs and are not scientifically proven. This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not replace professional mental health or medical advice.