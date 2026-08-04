Chakra Horoscope Today, August 4, 2026: If you are stressed, it is a wonderful time to slow down and focus on yourself

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Root Chakra

The Chakra that needs your attention today is the Root Chakra, encouraging you to welcome fresh beginnings with confidence. You may feel inspired to let go of habits, routines, or beliefs that no longer support your growth. Trust that every new chapter begins with one courageous step. By grounding yourself in the present, you'll create a strong foundation for the opportunities ahead.

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Energy Alignment: Stand barefoot on the earth for a few minutes or visualise deep red roots extending from your feet into the ground while chanting the seed mantra LAM.

Crystal Recommendation: Smoky Quartz helps release stagnant energy while promoting stability and resilience.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Solar Plexus Chakra

Today's energy shines a light on your Solar Plexus Chakra, reminding you that abundance begins with believing you are worthy of receiving it. Whether it arrives as opportunities, support or financial growth, maintain an open mindset and avoid limiting beliefs. Gratitude combined with confident action creates space for prosperity to flourish.

Energy Alignment: Light a yellow candle and spend a few minutes visualising golden light filling your entire body while repeating positive affirmations of abundance.

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal Recommendation: Pyrite attracts prosperity, confidence and the motivation to pursue your goals. Gemini Horoscope Today Today's Chakra Focus: Heart Chakra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Recommendation: Pyrite attracts prosperity, confidence and the motivation to pursue your goals. Gemini Horoscope Today Today's Chakra Focus: Heart Chakra {{/usCountry}}

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Today's chakra guidance highlights your Heart Chakra, encouraging gentle healing and emotional renewal. If you've been carrying stress or disappointment, this is a wonderful time to slow down and nurture yourself. Recovery isn't about rushing back to where you were—it's about creating a stronger, more balanced version of yourself.

Energy Alignment: Brew a cup of chamomile tea and spend a few quiet moments practising slow, heart-centred breathing.

Crystal Recommendation: Rhodonite supports emotional healing, forgiveness and inner balance.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Solar Plexus Chakra

The Chakra that needs your attention today is the Solar Plexus Chakra, reminding you that your value isn't measured by how busy you are. While your dedication is admirable, constantly pushing yourself may leave little room for joy or rest. Honour your energy by creating healthy boundaries between responsibility and relaxation.

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Energy Alignment: Place your hands over your upper abdomen and repeat the seed mantra RAM while taking deep, calming breaths.

Crystal Recommendation: Citrine restores confidence, vitality and a balanced sense of purpose.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Heart Chakra

Your heart Chakra becomes your guiding energy today, encouraging you to embrace both joy and change with an open heart. Life often brings moments that are both beautiful and emotional, reminding us that growth can carry mixed feelings. Honour every emotion without clinging to the past, knowing that each experience contributes to your journey.

Energy Alignment: Listen to soothing 432 Hz or heart chakra singing bowl music while visualising a soft green light surrounding your heart.

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Crystal Recommendation: Rose Quartz nurtures emotional harmony, compassion and self-love.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Heart Chakra

Today's energetic focus falls on your Heart Chakra, reminding you that rejection is often redirection towards something better suited for your path. Rather than questioning your worth, trust that certain doors close to make way for more meaningful opportunities. Continue believing in yourself, even when the outcome isn't what you expected.

Energy Alignment: Write three strengths you admire about yourself in a journal before beginning your day.

Crystal Recommendation: Green Aventurine encourages optimism, resilience and emotional confidence.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Crown Chakra

The Chakra that needs your attention today is the Crown Chakra, inviting you to strengthen your spiritual connection. Moments of quiet reflection, prayer or meditation can provide the clarity you've been searching for. Trust that guidance often arrives when you slow down enough to listen truly.

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Energy Alignment: Spend a few peaceful minutes in prayer or silently repeat the seed mantra OM while focusing on your breath.

Crystal Recommendation: Amethyst deepens spiritual awareness, faith and inner peace.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Solar Plexus Chakra

Today's chakra guidance points to your Solar Plexus Chakra, encouraging you to release distractions that drain your energy. You may be spreading yourself too thin by focusing on tasks or worries that no longer deserve your attention. Simplifying your priorities will help you regain motivation and confidence.

Energy Alignment: Diffuse rosemary essential oil while writing down your three most important priorities for the day.

Crystal Recommendation: Tiger Eye enhances focus, discipline and purposeful action.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Third Eye Chakra

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Today's energy highlights your Third Eye Chakra, reminding you that not every situation can be solved by forcing an answer. If you feel uncertain or at a standstill, give yourself permission to pause. Sometimes clarity emerges only after you've stopped resisting the present moment.

Energy Alignment: Close your eyes and visualise an indigo light between your eyebrows while taking slow, mindful breaths for five minutes.

Crystal Recommendation: Labradorite strengthens intuition and helps you recognise the right path when the timing is right.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Root Chakra

The Chakra that needs your attention today is the Root Chakra, encouraging you to trust the natural pace of your journey. Impatience may tempt you to rush results, but meaningful progress often takes time. Stay grounded, continue taking consistent steps and remember that lasting success is built steadily.

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Energy Alignment: Hold a grounding crystal in your hand while practising deep belly breathing and chanting the seed mantra LAM.

Crystal Recommendation: Black Tourmaline promotes patience, grounding and emotional stability.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Solar Plexus Chakra

Today's chakra guidance highlights your Solar Plexus Chakra, encouraging you to recognise your strengths instead of focusing on perceived shortcomings. Self-doubt may surface today, but it doesn't reflect your true potential. Believe in your abilities and avoid comparing your journey with anyone else's.

Energy Alignment: Stand before a mirror and repeat three empowering affirmations while breathing deeply.

Crystal Recommendation: Sunstone boosts confidence, optimism and healthy self-esteem.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's Chakra Focus: Throat Chakra

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Today's energy shines a light on your Throat Chakra, reminding you to choose your words with care. Conversations may easily drift towards rumours or unnecessary opinions, but maintaining honesty and kindness will protect your peace. Speak only what is true, helpful and necessary.

Energy Alignment: Sip warm peppermint tea before important conversations and spend a few moments listening in silence before responding.

Crystal Recommendation: Blue Lace Agate supports thoughtful communication, truth and emotional harmony.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)