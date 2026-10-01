Chakra Horoscope Today, October 1, 2026: Trust your instincts when something feels off, but stay open to facts and new perspectives

October 1 opens the month with an energy of release, renewal and deeper self awareness. Today’s daily chakra horoscope encourages you to notice what is fading, reclaim your personal power and balance intuition with practical wisdom. The energy is about reflection, purposeful action and making space for a fresh beginning.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

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Dissipating energy suggests that something may be gradually losing its influence over you. Instead of trying to hold on to what is fading, allow the process to unfold and make space for what comes next.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise soft violet light above your crown while slowly exhaling tension. Use Selenite for energetic clearing and letting go.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Victim energy can make circumstances feel outside your control, while abundance reminds you of the resources you already possess. Shift attention from what is lacking to what you can actively build.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and chant RAM while visualising a bright golden light. Use Citrine for confidence, optimism and an abundance mindset. Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and chant RAM while visualising a bright golden light. Use Citrine for confidence, optimism and an abundance mindset. Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra {{/usCountry}}

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Renewal brings a sense of emotional freshness. You may be ready to approach a relationship, personal goal or familiar situation with a lighter and more constructive perspective.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualise a soft green light expanding from your heart with every slow inhale. Use Green Aventurine for emotional renewal and optimism.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

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Forgiveness can release emotional energy tied to an old hurt. You do not have to excuse what happened; you can simply choose not to let the experience continue controlling your present.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice heart-centred breathing while repeating, “I release what I no longer need to carry.” Use Rose Quartz for compassion, emotional healing and self-forgiveness.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Instinct may be particularly noticeable today. You could sense that something deserves closer attention before you have all the answers, so listen to your inner signals while remaining open to evidence.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes for five minutes and notice your first impressions without immediately acting on them. Use Labradorite for intuition, perception and reflective awareness.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

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Confusion may arise when too much information competes for your attention. Rather than forcing an answer, simplify the situation and separate facts from assumptions.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate nostril breathing for five minutes to settle mental noise. Use Fluorite for focus, organisation and mental clarity.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

An impasse combined with workaholic energy can make you feel that working harder is the only way forward. Sometimes the breakthrough comes from pausing, reassessing and changing the approach.

Chakra balancing practice: Take a grounding walk without your phone, focusing on each step and allowing your mind to settle. Use Hematite for grounding, patience and stable decision making.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

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Mysticism and enlightenment create an energy of deeper understanding. A period of reflection may reveal a perspective that changes how you view your path, priorities or personal growth.

Chakra balancing practice: Meditate for five minutes while visualising violet light above your crown, allowing insights to arise without forcing them. Use Amethyst for spiritual reflection, intuition and inner clarity.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Impartiality encourages you to step back from personal preferences and view a situation objectively. A balanced perspective can reveal information that emotional reactions might obscure.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes observing your thoughts without judging them as right or wrong. Use Lapis Lazuli for discernment, perspective and clear thinking.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Heart Chakras

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Insecurity may cause you to question your worth, while release asks you to let go of the beliefs that keep you doubting yourself. Confidence grows when you stop carrying old judgements.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your solar plexus. Breathe slowly while repeating, “I release doubt and trust my worth.” Use Tiger Eye for grounded confidence and emotional strength.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Quest energy brings curiosity and a desire to discover something beyond your current understanding. Follow the questions that genuinely interest you rather than trying to have everything figured out immediately.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend ten minutes journaling one question you want to explore, then write down the first insights that come to mind. Use Lapis Lazuli for curiosity, insight and purposeful exploration.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root and Third Eye Chakras

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Isolation and wisdom suggest that solitude can be useful when it creates space for reflection rather than disconnection. Step back from noise, but do not shut yourself off from supportive connections.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend a few quiet minutes alone in meditation, beginning with grounding breaths and then focusing gently on the brow. Use Smoky Quartz for grounding, reflection and emotional steadiness.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)